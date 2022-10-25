EAST TAWAS – Iosco-Arenac District Library, with co-sponsor Tawas Bay Players, will present Peter Fletcher, an American classical guitarist, for a recital on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. at the Tawas Bay Playhouse, 401 Newman St., East Tawas. The concert will be 70 minutes with a short intermission. The recital is free and open to the public.
Peter offers an audience friendly, solo recital including a repertoire that runs the gamut from the Baroque Period through the 20th Century.
His current recital program features works by numerous composers including Bach, Giuliani, Handel, and Paganini. In addition, Peter will perform three piano pieces by Edvard Grieg where he himself wrote the transcriptions. The concert will culminate with Isaac Albeniz’s Rumores de la Caleta, one of the most exciting Spanish works in the classical guitar repertoire.
“Peter performed in March 2011 at the playhouse”, commented Arleen Wood, community liaison librarian with the district library. “We are expecting this recital to be as exceptional as his previous performance here. I encourage musicians of all instruments, musical styles, experience levels, and ages to attend as well as anyone who simply wants to sit back and enjoy the sound of an expert musician playing in an acoustically rich venue.”
Fletcher is based in Detroit and New York City. He has performed several times to sold out audiences at Carnegie Hall and, typically, performs over 80 concerts a year across the U.S. His recordings on the Centaur Records and Towerhill Recordings labels have been critically acclaimed. His CD’s will be available for purchase at the concert.