EAST TAWAS – Iosco-Arenac District Library, with co-sponsor Tawas Bay Players, will present Peter Fletcher, an American classical guitarist, for a recital on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. at the Tawas Bay Playhouse, 401 Newman St., East Tawas. The concert will be 70 minutes with a short intermission. The recital is free and open to the public.

