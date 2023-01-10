EAST LANSING – Michigan State University (MSU) Extension is offering a variety of online classes focusing on stress and mental health.
Offered programs include:
• Mindfulness for well-being is a science-based mindfulness training. Participants will discover how mindfulness can make positive shifts in one’s physical and mental health. Research has shown that people who are more mindful are generally happier and report less anxiety, symptoms of depression, anger, and worries. A higher degree of mindfulness is also associated with reduced stress and increased gratitude, hope, and vitality. Mindfulness for Wellbeing is designed to walk you through everything you need to fully understand mindfulness and experience the profound effects it can have on your life. Classes will take place on Mondays, Jan. 30 to March 20, 9 to 11 a.m. Register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/mwj23/.
• Stress Less With Mindfulness introduces participants to the experience and practice of mindfulness, with a goal of reducing stress. Mindfulness can be defined as paying attention in a particular way; on purpose, in the present moment and nonjudgmentally. Research has shown that practicing mindfulness is effective in reducing stress-related symptoms such as worry, depression and physical tension, and may be helpful in managing chronic conditions. Classes will be held on Mondays, Jan. 23 to Feb. 20, 1 to 2 p.m. Register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/slmjw23/.
• Brief Practices in Mindfulness — Mindfulness can be defined as paying attention in a particular way, on purpose, in the present moment and non-judgmentally. Research has shown that practicing mindfulness is effective in reducing stress-related symptoms such as worry, depression and physical tension, and may be helpful in managing chronic conditions. This workshop introduces brief practices in mindfulness. Class dates are Monday, Jan. 23, 10 to 11 a.m. Register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/bpm1/ or Tuesday, Jan. 24, 7 to 8 p.m. Register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/bpm2/.
• Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACEs, are significant childhood traumas that can impact health and social well-being. These experiences can have an impact on youth throughout their lives. There is growing interest in the understanding and prevention of ACEs through a trauma-informed approach. Attendees of this workshop will learn about ACEs and what steps can be taken to increase protective factors and decrease risk factors for youth. Using materials developed by Michigan ACE Initiative, we will explore how to use this information to support individuals and communities. Class will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, noon to 1 p.m. Register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/ACESOnlineJan23ANJ/.
• RELAX: Alternatives to Anger is a four-part educational series designed to help adults, parents and caregivers increase their knowledge about anger issues and put anger management and healthy relationship skills into practice. Through presentations, group discussion and skill-building activities, participants learn what anger is, what triggers anger, calming down and de-stressing methods, the principles of problem solving, effective communication skills and forgiving and letting go of the past. Classes will be held Tuesday to Friday, Jan. 17 to 20, 8 to 9 a.m. Register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/rlxjd23/.