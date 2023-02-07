STANDISH – Laurie and the Lefties will perform as part of the 2nd Sunday Concert series at the Northeast Art Center on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Formerly known as the Laurie Middlebrook Band, this well known and distinguished group of Country and Western musicians have been performing throughout Michigan for nearly 30 years. Laurie has recorded several albums in Nashville and the band has opened shows for numerous national acts, such as Joe Diffie, Neal McCoy, Diamond Rio, Emerson Drive, Sawyer Brown, Steve Wariner and Ronnie Milsap.

