EAST TAWAS – Iosco-Arenac District Library will host speaker William Konkolesky, director of the Michigan chapter of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), for a talk on Michigan UFO phenomena.

The talk will be held at two locations: Monday, Sept. 12 at the East Tawas Community Center, 760 Newman St., East Tawas and Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Northeast Art Center, 3233 Grove St., Standish. Both programs will begin at 6:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public. A question and answer time will be provided. Light refreshments will be served.

