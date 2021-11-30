OSCODA – The Northern Lights Parade (NLP) returns to Oscoda this weekend after a hiatus due to COVID-19 last year.
The event is scheduled to take place on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. and will be the 16th edition.
This year’s theme is known as the “Magic of the Holidays.”
Executive director of the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce Nancy Howse says the return of the NLP is another step in the process of getting back to normal post COVID.
“Like all of our activities this year, it’s kind of a rebuilding,” she says.
Howse says to wait until 5 p.m. before bringing floats to Furtaw field, that way people won’t get bunched up and things will stay organized. The parade will enter US-23 heading south through downtown Oscoda to Mill Street west.
Pre-registration for floats begins at 4 p.m. on Dec. 2. There’s no cost to enter, just make sure to bring all necessary supplies and make the brightest, most magical float possible.
Be sure to refrain from throwing candy, minimize fire hazards by abstaining from using open flames and keep the headlights off your towing vehicle.
Awards will be given to “Best In Glow,” “Most Creative” and “Most Magical.”
Businesses are encouraged to participate by decorating store fronts, providing special menu items and having staff dress up in a festive fashion for the day.
For this year, Howse wanted to find reindeer for the kids to see up close, but Santa said they were too busy this Christmas to lend her a few. Santa can’t take them farther away than an hour from the North Pole. If somebody does know of a few reindeer the Chamber of Commerce can borrow, they are encouraged to contact Howse.
Howse asks there be only one Santa in the parade, so as not to confuse those who still believe in Santa.
Santa will be in the Pocket Park to greet children from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
There will be hot chocolate on Dwight Street by Cathy’s Hallmark courtesy of Oscoda Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The Oscoda Sirens will sell chili and popcorn at the Oscoda Township Fire Hall.
Oscoda Rotary is offering hot cider and donuts.
Oscoda Artisan Hall will host “Fusion Trio,” a jazz band along with hot chocolate after the parade. Also, the Lake Theater will host a surprise movie after.
All registration, questions and concerns can be brought up to Howse at the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce. You can reach her at (989) 739-7322, or e-mail director@oscodachamber.com.