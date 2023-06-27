EAST TAWAS – Amusement for all ages will be offered this Sunday, July 2, as the Tawas Area Rotary Club is sponsoring the performances and other entertainment that will be put on by the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus (C&M Circus). The event will be hosted in Dewey Durant Park, located at 712 W. Franklin St. in East Tawas.

Tickets for adults are $13 when purchased in advance, or will cost $16 at the box office. Children ages 2-12 and seniors age 65 and older will each pay $8 for advance tickets or, if buying them at the venue the day of, it will be $9. There is no charge for attendees under age 2.

