SHORELINE DIRECTORS – Pictured from left are assistant director Rebecca Collier and director Nicole Markey for the upcoming Shoreline Players production of Everybody Loves Opal.

OSCODA – Shoreline Players will be holding auditions to complete the cast for its winter comedy production Everybody Loves Opal by John Patrick provided by Dramatist Play Services.

Auditions will be held at the theater Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 12 through Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. If you need an audition time outside of those scheduled, call 989-305-1355.

