SUNSET AT SHORELINE

SUNSET AT SHORELINE — The Shoreline Players will present their Sunset at Shoreline show, Aug. 27, beginning at 6 p.m. The show is free, and will be held outside on the theater lawn. Bring a lawn chair, said organizers.

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA — The Shoreline Players will present Sunset at Shoreline this Saturday out in their yard.

In 2020 the group decided that if the community couldn’t come inside, they would move outside. So, they put up their portable stage next to the building and did a three-week series of cabaret style shows and it was so much fun they decided to make it a tradition with two shows last year and now again this year.

