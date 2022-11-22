EAST TAWAS – The local 2022 Empty Bowls project raised an all-time high of $5,407.

The event was held Oct. 29 at Tawas Bay Art Gallery in East Tawas. The money will be turned over to Bountiful Harvest, a local initiative that distributes Thanksgiving groceries for local families in need. Because of the generosity of those who bought a bowl, this years’ Empty Bowls will supply 154 families with groceries for a complete Thanksgiving dinner.

