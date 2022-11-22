EAST TAWAS – The local 2022 Empty Bowls project raised an all-time high of $5,407.
The event was held Oct. 29 at Tawas Bay Art Gallery in East Tawas. The money will be turned over to Bountiful Harvest, a local initiative that distributes Thanksgiving groceries for local families in need. Because of the generosity of those who bought a bowl, this years’ Empty Bowls will supply 154 families with groceries for a complete Thanksgiving dinner.
Empty Bowls has been a way for local potters and other artists to “give back” to the local community since the first event was held in 1990. Bowls and pieces of art were donated by their makers and sold to raise money to feed the hungry in local communities. Local potter and artist Betty Fahselt started the first Tawas Empty Bowls event in 2016.
This year, The Boathouse, Barnacle Bills, Tait’s Bill of Fare (Oscoda) The Lodge, Big Boys (Tawas) and G’s Pizza (Tawas) donated coupons for a free bowl of soup for any Empty Bowl purchaser. EuFloria, O’Connors, Mooney’s Ben Franklin, Tawas Do it Best Hardware and Neiman’s donated packing materials and helped pass the word along to their customers.
Tawas Bay Art Gallery donated floor space and personnel to help run the event. “Also, a big thanks to WKJC’s Kevin Allen and Deb Michaels and the Iosco County News-Herald who got the word out on local media,” said Jane Venis, local project coordinator. “Thanks also goes to the Tawas City Hall and Tawas Chamber of Commerce for putting us on their local electronic billboards.
“Lastly, a big shout out to the East Tawas Mayor’s office whose entries to the auction table raised the most money for a public office. The most credit goes to the wonderful folks who came out for the event and bought items to help make the 2022 Empty Bowls a success. Thank you all so much!”