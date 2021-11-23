EAST TAWAS – Summerfeld Pottery and local volunteer potters will hold the annual Tawas Empty Bowls event on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tawas Bay Art Gallery, 302 Newman St. in East Tawas.
More than 200 handmade bowls will be for sale. Come shop for a unique piece for yourself or for a gift. A silent auction will also be held. Silent auction items are unique and will be priced individually. Each item will carry a minimum starting bid. Bids will be taken for auction pieces starting two weeks before the event and bids will cease at 4 p.m. Dec. 4.
Since all proceeds will go to battle local hunger, the money from your purchase will go directly to the Salvation Army’s Kettle Bell initiative that identifies and services local people in need.
Empty Bowls began in 1990 as a art class project in a Michigan high school. Student potters made bowls to sell, raising funds for a local food drive. Since its humble beginnings, Empty Bowls has grown to an international event and has raised millions to fight hunger across the globe.