FIRST-TIME AUTHOR – Connie Jones wrote "Pretty Puppies," a book about the death of a pet to help parents start a conversation with their children.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – Watching one of her dogs age, local author Connie Jones, who uses the pen name Caydence Castle, decided to tackle a difficult subject that many children experience, the death of a pet.

In “Pretty Puppies,” Jones, a first time author, writes about the bond between two dogs as they grow up together. The one dog is older and as the book continues, dies and goes to heaven. The dog returns as an angel that stays in the presence of his dog friend. Jones hopes the book will help parents start a conversation with their child about the death of a pet.

