OSCODA – The Shoreline Players interactive murder mystery dinner theater is back. If you’re interested in attending Who Bumped Off Big Joey? don’t let the word interactive give you stage fright. No experience is required, and all of the actors are provided.

The show is like playing a game of Clue while you enjoy a fantastic meal. You will meet the characters and try to solve the crime working to determine who, why and how it was committed. You will ask questions, observe the suspects and of course eavesdropping is encouraged.

