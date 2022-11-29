OSCODA — Trinity Lutheran Church of Oscoda will be holding their annual Christmas concert, Trinity Bells of Glory, on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.

Fourteen bell ringers will be performing with 41 handbells and 43 chimes. The one-hour concert is being directed by Donna David. Techniques will include lift, echo, swing, singing bell, and pluck thumb damp.

Tags

Trending Food Videos