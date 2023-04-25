OSCODA – Members of Oscoda Area Schools (OAS) PTO are partnering with the Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation (OEOF) to host the Owls Spirit 5K Run/Walk on Saturday May 13.

To take part in the run/walk and receive a T-shirt, the registration deadline is Thursday, May 4. The cost of $25 and those three years old and younger may participate for free but will not receive a T-shirt. Registration for the race will be right up to the day of the event but will not be guaranteed a shirt after May 4.

