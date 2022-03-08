HALE – The Hale Lions Club has a whodunit in the works, as they prepare to host a murder mystery dinner this Saturday, March 12, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Although the cutoff for ticket sales was March 5, in order to get a headcount to the caterer of the event, those interested in attending can still check in with the organizers to see if any spots have opened up due to cancellations.
Member Cheryl McDonell says that the Hale Lions purchased the “Vintage Murder” script from Haley Productions, and that the entertainment is being put on by club members and volunteers from the community.
It will be held in Eagle Pointe Plaza, located at 415 E. Main St. in Hale, and doors will open at 5 p.m.
McDonell notes that tickets are $30 per person, which includes drinks, desserts and a variety of pasta dishes, which will be catered by Peg Lewis.
For further details or to check whether there have been any cancellations, McDonell and her husband, fellow Hale Lions Club Member Don McDonell, can be reached at 728-4273.
Haley Productions’ overview of “Vintage Murder” reads as follows:
“We’d like to invite you to the last wine auction the Tortellini Brother’s Winery will ever hold. You must have heard the news by now. The historical winery, known for its rare but excellent cabernets, is being sold due to the death of its owner Georgio Tortellini. And it’s such a crime! Literally.
“Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to solve a murder (or two). Are you up to the challenge?
“We want you to be fully involved in this murder mystery game so please come in costume and in character! We encourage you to take on a role as an interested buyer, a realtor or a reporter, for example. It’s optional, of course, but it will enhance your whole experience. Use your imagination and get ready to play!
“Who among you will become a cold-blooded killer? A victim? Be warned an beware, it could be the person standing right next to you!”
Attendees will want to pay close attention to the list of prime suspects in “Vintage Murder,” which include the executor of Tortellini’s will, a land developer who owns the acreage neighboring the winery and Tortellini’s children.