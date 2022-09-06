OSCODA — The Shoreline Players are very pleased to announce auditions for their fall production of the hilarious musical Nunsense. The show is a full-length musical, comedy with book, music and lyrics by Dan Groggins and is provided by Concord Theatricals.
Nunsense is the hysterical musical farce about a convent of nuns staging a fundraiser to enable them to bury the last four nuns of their order who died of botulism in an unfortunate convent cooking accident.
The Players are seeking five people to portray the witty Little Sisters of Hoboken. Please come in comfortable clothes, pick your favorite karaoke link, and be prepared with one song, also be ready to read, and have fun!
Auditions dates and times are today, Sept. 7, and Thursday, Sept. 8, from 7-8:30 p.m. Performance dates for Nunsense will be November 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. Friday and Saturday show times are 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.
The show will be directed by Renee Diener working with producer Sue Miller and pianist Amy Merrick. Auditions will be at the Shoreline Players Theater located at 6000 N. Skeel Ave. in the Wurtsmith District in Oscoda, next to the Robert Parks Library.
For more information on the Shoreline season or upcoming events go to www.shorelineplayers.org, find the group on Facebook or call 989-739-3586.