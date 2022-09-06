OSCODA — The Shoreline Players are very pleased to announce auditions for their fall production of the hilarious musical Nunsense. The show is a full-length musical, comedy with book, music and lyrics by Dan Groggins and is provided by Concord Theatricals.

Nunsense is the hysterical musical farce about a convent of nuns staging a fundraiser to enable them to bury the last four nuns of their order who died of botulism in an unfortunate convent cooking accident.

Tags

Trending Food Videos