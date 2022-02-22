TAWAS CITY – Tawas Community Concert Band (TCCB) will present a winter concert on Monday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m., in the Tawas Area High School “old” gym. The concert will be led by Director/Conductor Brian Carter.
Here are some of the selections that will be performed by the band during the concert, titled “Music from the Movies – and MORE.”
• The Imperial March: John Towner Williams has composed some of the most popular, recognizable, and critically acclaimed film scores in cinematic history. One of his most recognized themes from the silver screen first appeared in the film Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. This dark and sinister march in its full splendor continues to delight audiences everywhere.
• Greek Isle Adventure: David Bobrowitz, an American composer with over two hundred compositions to his name, was inspired by a vacation in Greece to write this spirited work. Written in a minor key, with a driving rhythm, an ever-increasing tempo and light-hearted melodies, this composition is sure to be a crowd favorite.
• Americans We: The editor of this well-loved march, Frederick Fennell, said, “Americans We, first published in 1929, is as happy a piece of music as I know. Henry Fillmore dedicated it ‘to all of us,’ and he meant it.” It forms one third of that great triad of marches that are the basis of our patriotic inspiration: Fillmore’s Americans We, Bagley’s National Emblem March and Sousa’s The Stars and Stripes Forever.
• Karen Carpenter – A Medley: The arranger of this medley is TCCB former director John Thomas. Mr. Thomas has been a prolific contributor to the band repertoire with his many original compositions and arrangements. Along with guest vocalist Linda Ramsdell, the band brings a selection of the favorite works of the well-loved singer Karen Carpenter: Yesterday Once More, Ticket to Ride, Superstar and Sing.
• At the Movies – The Musicals! Musicals and movies are a match made in heaven! Mamma Mia, La La Land, and Chicago are three timeless masterpieces of this immensely popular genre. Incorporating “Dancing Queen,” “Mia and Sebastian’s Theme,” and “Overture/And All That Jazz,” At the Movies—The Musicals provides a memorable and exciting journey into the wonderland of movie musicals.
• Rondo from Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 4 is always a crowd-pleaser. Written by Wolfgang A. Mozart in 1786, this work is one of Mozart’s best-known pieces. The band is pleased to perform this work, with its intricate solo part played by a special “guest” artist, Brian Carter, our director.
• I Left My Heart in San Francisco: This popular song, written in the fall of 1953 in Brooklyn, New York, by George Cory (1920-1978) and Douglass Cross (1920-1975) is best known as the signature song of Tony Bennett. This transcription by Alfred Reed captures the mood of the lonely wanderer, who is certain that “When I come home to you, San Francisco, your golden sun will shine for me.”
• Game of Thrones: Firmly entrenched in pop culture, this award-winning series became a worldwide television viewing event. This masterful symphonic setting arranged by Jay Bocook presents the main title theme along with The Rains of Castamere and The Winds of Winter. Create your own fantasy adventure while you listen!
• The Greatest Showman: From the powerful soundtrack of the hit movie The Greatest Showman, here is a dramatic and exciting medley for the concert stage. It includes: The Greatest Showman, Never Enough, A Million Dreams, This Is Me and From Now On.
In keeping with Michigan’s Public Health Advisory, the band strongly urges concert guests to wear suitable masks while inside the facility.
For those interested in playing with the band, rehearsals are held on Mondays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., in the Tawas Area High School band room. All area musicians are invited to attend, must be able to read music and have their own instrument.