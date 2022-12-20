NEW BOOK

NEW BOOK — Oscoda native Casey Kilmer with his new book, Ants Marching, available now on Amazon.

 Courtesy photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Oscoda native Casey Kilmer released his second fictional novel this week, Ants Marching, focusing on rekindling friendships and lost love at an Oscoda 10-year high school reunion.

Like his first novel in the Drew Forester series, WonderNugget, Kilmer’s mission when writing, was to shine some light on Oscoda and small town life in northern Michigan.

