EAST TAWAS – A local author has branched out into the world of audiobooks.
Michal Jacot, a resident of East Tawas, is a member of a group of writers collectively known as “The Graveyard Shift.” The group is the brainchild of author Johnathan Rand, creator of the popular children’s book series American Chillers and Michigan Chillers.
The Graveyard Shift produces novels similar in tone to the Michigan Chillers books – scary but fun books for kids – but in audio format.
Jacot’s book, “Fungus of Fear,” recounts the spine-tingling tale of two kids who battle a sinister mushroom-like monster who wants to take over the world.
“The story takes place in Crystal Falls, Michigan, which is actually the home of the world’s largest underground fungus,” says Jacot. “So it’s a science-fiction monster story that’s based on true events. I hope that, in addition to getting some chills and thrills from the story, that it will interest kids in the awesome state we live in.”
Jacot has written 14 published stage plays that have been performed throughout the United States and Canada. His latest play, “It’s My Wedding, Dear Grandpa,” will be performed by the Tawas Bay Players next fall.
Jacot also illustrates a series of books written by Rand for younger readers. Dollar Store Danny tells about a young boy with an overactive imagination who dreams up wild adventures every time he visits his local dollar store. Jacot recently completed the artwork for the eight book in the series.