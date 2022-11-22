AUDIO BOOK

AUDIO BOOK – Local author and East Tawas resident Michal Jacot has penned an audio book, “Fungus of Fear.” 

 Courtesy photos

EAST TAWAS – A local author has branched out into the world of audiobooks.

Michal Jacot, a resident of East Tawas, is a member of a group of writers collectively known as “The Graveyard Shift.” The group is the brainchild of author Johnathan Rand, creator of the popular children’s book series American Chillers and Michigan Chillers.

