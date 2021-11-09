OSCODA – The guest lecturer will give highlight’s on Iosco County’s most renown warbler during a presentation on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
David Ewert of the Kirtland’s Warbler Alliance will speak at the Oscoda High School. This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the Ausable Valley Audubon (ASVA) with a special guest, and the public is invited.
The purpose of this event is to spread awareness of the Kirtland warbler (KW) and talk about the research he has conducted over the years plus some facts about the bird.
Peggy Ridgway, a member of the ASVA and a former educator says Ewert Is likely to talk about recent research into the KW.
“They’re finding fabulous things through transmitters being placed on the birds,” she said. “I wish I could have grown up earlier so I could be aware of all this.”
Ewert is a former professor at the University of Michigan and still practices Avian Conservation Science.
Currently, he is the Chairman of the Kirtland’s Warbler Alliance, a non-profit organization that recruits volunteers to help conduct surveys on the species across the state.
After a June survey, the Kirtland’s warbler global population is estimated at 2,245 pairs, which is more than double the 1,000-pair recovery goal for the species. This is according to a press release from the United States Forest Service. Researchers survey nesting areas, listening for singing males which call to defend their territories. Each male found is presumed to have a mate, indicating a pair.
One thing Ridgway wanted to make clear was that the KW nested on the ground during the breeding season.
“The reason they need the Jack Pine is the Jack Pine has lower branches that help conceal them on the ground,” she said. “People might step on them and not even know.”
For more information, visit kirtlandswarbler.org, or ausablevalleyaudubon.org.