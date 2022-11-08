THE CAST

THE CAST – The Little Sisters of Hoboken from left Nicole Markey, Rebecca Collier, Emily Peters, Cher Nentwig, Amy Merrick and Leslea Witter.

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA – The Shoreline Players are in rehearsals and readying to open the habit-forming musical comedy Nunsense this weekend.

Nunsense is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of the sisterhood are unavailable after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Thus, the remaining nuns – ballet-loving Sister Mary Leo played by Emily Peters, streetwise Sister Robert Anne played by Leslea Witter, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia played by Nicole Markey, the Mother Superior Sister Regina play by Cher Nentwig, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert played by Rebecca Collier – stage a talent show to raise money. With catchy songs and irreverent comedy, they’re sure to make a bundle.

