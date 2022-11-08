OSCODA – The Shoreline Players are in rehearsals and readying to open the habit-forming musical comedy Nunsense this weekend.
Nunsense is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of the sisterhood are unavailable after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Thus, the remaining nuns – ballet-loving Sister Mary Leo played by Emily Peters, streetwise Sister Robert Anne played by Leslea Witter, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia played by Nicole Markey, the Mother Superior Sister Regina play by Cher Nentwig, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert played by Rebecca Collier – stage a talent show to raise money. With catchy songs and irreverent comedy, they’re sure to make a bundle.
Nunsense is provided by Concord Theatricals with book, music, and lyrics by Dan Goggin. The Shoreline Players production is directed by long time member, performer and director Renee Diener working with musical director and pianist Amy Merrick and producer Sue Miller with assistant producer Chelsea Miller.
Eric Joseph is the technical director, the lighting designer and the sound designer. Sue Miller is the stage manager, and the stage crew includes Diener, Chelsea Miller, Patrick Boje, and Alex Markey. The tech crew includes Matt Cleary, Paul Grabstanowicz and Owen Markey. Diener and Joseph designed the set and constructed it with Sue and Chelsea Miller. Set painting is by Diener and the Millers. The cast board, poster, program and insert were created by Lisa Mandeville. The concession stand is staffed by Tammie Miller, Rose Wilson and Eric Koppen.
Performance dates for Nunsense are Nov. 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and are available online at www.shorelineplayers.org or at the box office before each show.
All performances are at the Shoreline Players Theater located 6000 N. Skeel Ave. in the Wurtsmith District of Oscoda, next to the Robert Parks Library. For more information on the Shoreline season or upcoming events go to the website or call 989-739-3586.