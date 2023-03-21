ATTENDS FESTIVAL

ATTENDS FESTIVAL – Pictured above are Oscoda Area High School band students who attended the MSBOA District 9 Solo and Ensemble Festival held last month at Tawas Area High School.

 

OSCODA – Twenty Oscoda Area High School band students recently participated in the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association (MSBOA) District 9 Solo and Ensemble Festival. The event was held last month at Tawas Area High School and included students from 13 area school districts.

Solo and Ensemble Festival is an opportunity for individual students to perform a selection of their choice for adjudication. Students can perform as soloists, and in ensembles of up to 20 members.

