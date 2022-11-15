TAWAS CITY – Following a successful inaugural fundraiser last year, “Stuff the BooBoo Bus” is returning in 2022 to support the Iosco County Humane Society.

The second annual event is this Saturday, Nov. 19, with contributions being accepted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be hosted near the entrance of Tawas City Walmart, located at 621 E. Lake St. (US-23).

Tags

Trending Food Videos