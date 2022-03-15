TAWAS CITY — Broadway on Ice brought out brilliant performances for young Tawas skaters.
The Tawas Bay Figure Skating Club put on their annual ice show during the first weekend in March.
Shows ranged from “snowplows,” which were skate acts that featured many skaters on the ice to watch as they performed various group tricks, to solo and duo acts, showing off these young skaters talent at doing various tricks and routines.
Many songs and routines were based on Disney tunes, but there were also classic 1950s tunes like “Sherry” by the Jersey Boys and “No Good Deed” from Wicked, an actual Broadway show.
One young girl named Layla Cebula of Oscoda skated the opening snowplow said she liked being in the show. Her mom, Kara Williams said she liked to spin around and skate around the rink.
Those interested in learning more about the Tawas Bay Figure Skating Club can visit tawasfigureskating.com.