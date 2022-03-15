Take a bow!

TAKE A BOW! — Nora Kassuba and Kelsey Look take a bow after dancing to “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra.

TAWAS CITY — Broadway on Ice brought out brilliant performances for young Tawas skaters.

Happy

HAPPY — A skater smiles as she stands still and other skaters circle around her in “snowplow1.”

The Tawas Bay Figure Skating Club put on their annual ice show during the first weekend in March.

Teeter-Totter

TEETER-TOTTER — Young skaters keep their balance as they run their routes in “snowplow1.”

Shows ranged from “snowplows,” which were skate acts that featured many skaters on the ice to watch as they performed various group tricks, to solo and duo acts, showing off these young skaters talent at doing various tricks and routines.

Skating Free

SKATING FREE — Juliette Whetstone-Johnson skates to “Evermore” from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Many songs and routines were based on Disney tunes, but there were also classic 1950s tunes like “Sherry” by the Jersey Boys and “No Good Deed” from Wicked, an actual Broadway show.

Fast

FAST — Juliette Whetstone-Johnson moves too fast for the camera, but this speedy shot at least keeps her in focus.

One young girl named Layla Cebula of Oscoda skated the opening snowplow said she liked being in the show. Her mom, Kara Williams said she liked to spin around and skate around the rink.

Spectator sport

SPECTATOR SPORT — A little boy looks on as skaters finish out their routine.

Those interested in learning more about the Tawas Bay Figure Skating Club can visit tawasfigureskating.com.

