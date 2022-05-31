TAWAS CITY – Hundreds of Michigan kindergarten through sixth grade children participated in the 2022 Michigan 4-H Art Exchange with China.
Of those pieces of artwork sent for the selection process held at the MSU Campus, one hundred pieces were selected to send to China. Artwork by Addison Abbott, Abigail Oberdick and Collin Oberdick from the Parks Library Homeschool Group was part of that select group.
As part of the art exchange, Michigan children are asked to paint or draw “visual letters” for Chinese children their own ages.
“A visual letter is like a written letter in that both tell stories, share important ideas and feelings, and connect children regardless of where they live. However, the medium is different in that visual letters use images, written letters use words” said Jennifer Colvin, 4-H program coordinator.
The Michigan children’s artwork sent to China will be exhibited in schools in Shandong Province. The artwork will also be featured on the Michigan 4-H China Art website http://www.canr.msu.edu/china_project/index.
For more information about the 4-H Art Exchange and other 4-H programs, contact Colvin, at colvinj5@msu.edu or 989-362-3449 or Janis Brinn, MSU Extension China Art coordinator at brinn@msu.edu or call her office at 269-673-0370 ext. 2555.