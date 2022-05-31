TAWAS CITY – Tawas City Library Friends (TCLF) is inviting the public to visit their Book Store at the Tawas City Library, 208 North Street, each Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
In addition to the regular Saturday hours, the Friends group will be holding monthly “Summer Book Sales” in Clute Park next to the library. The Summer Book Sales will be held the second Saturday of the month starting June 11.
TCLF has received donations of gently used books over the winter and has several collections of popular authors that will be available at the Summer Book Sales. For the adventure reader those attending the sales may find something in the collections of W.E.B. Griffin and Clive Cussler. Also available are mystery authors with a large selection of Patricia Cornwell, Jeffery Deaver, John Grisham, Jack Higgins, James Patterson and J.D. Robb. Or relax this summer with a good romance story from the collections of Diana Palmer, Fern Michaels, Debbie MacComber, and Nora Roberts. And for the western fans, there is Louis L’Amour.
These collections, along with many different genres to meet each individual reading preference, will be available at the Summer Book Sales and remember, “You pick the book, you pick the price”. All proceeds go to support the Tawas City Library and to promote reading and literacy.
TCLF is no longer having farm market sales.