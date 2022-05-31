East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.