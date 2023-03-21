EAST TAWAS – The editorial and advertising staffs of the Iosco County News-Herald and the Oscoda Press won multiple awards in the 2022 Michigan Press Association’s (MPA) Better Newspaper Contest.
Results of the annual newspaper contest were announced Thursday by the MPA.
“The annual Michigan Press Association Better Newspaper Contest gives our members a chance each year to assess and put forth their team’s best work in journalism, photojournalism, column writing, graphic design and advertising,” said Wes Smith, MPA president and group publisher of View Newspaper Group. “After the judges have reviewed the thousands of submissions and made their decisions, awards will be given, bragging rights established and perhaps a few toasts made to the winners.
“It is a rare moment in our profession where we allow ourselves to reflect and experience something akin to satisfaction for a job well done. Anyone in this business today is in it, not for the kudos, but because of a passion and desire to serve our readers, our advertisers and our communities. For us the work is the reward.”
Members of the Colorado Press Association reviewed 2,866 entries submitted by 89 Michigan newspapers/individual members this year.
The Iosco County News-Herald is in the MPA’s Weekly Class C division (3,001 to 7,000 circulation) and the Oscoda Press is in the Weekly Class D division (3,000 and under circulation).
The first award, Weekly C — Business/Agriculture News, Jenny Haglund won second place for “USG preps for new Avery Quarry, targets construction this year.
In Weekly D — News Enterprise Reporting, Haglund and Jason Odgen won first place for “Justine Johnson murder coverage” and Ryan Herzog won third place for “Iosco EMS have crazy hours, crazy stories.”
In Weekly D — Photo Story, Haglund won first place for “Iosco County Fair photo gallery.”
In Weekly D — Sports Feature, Ben Murphy won second place for “Blast from the past; Jeff Kolka and niece race in AuSable Marathon.”
In Weekly C — Sports Photo, Murphy won third place for “Tawas Ravens celebrate championship.”
In Weekly D — Sports Photo, Murphy won first place for “Oscoda’s Anthony Ward breaks free for a big gain during Friday’s season ending victory over Houghton Lake.”
In Weekly D — Sports Writing, Murphy won first place for “Oscoda pulls away from Houghton Lake to win regular season.”
In Weekly D — Spot News Story, Manuela Kress on third place for “Amid controversy, OTB votes to extend EIC director’s contract for three years.”
In the Open Class — Reporting on Extremism and Traumatic Events in Michigan, Ogden won honorable mention for “Proposed ‘Bill of Rights’ ordinance and rejection by county officials.”
In Non-Daily — Community Business Promotions, the Iosco County News-Herald staff of Christine York, Julie Carroll and Penny Essay won second place for “The Business and Professional Directory 2022.”
And in Non-Daily — Best Special Section, staff of the Oscoda Press won third place for “20th Anniversary of 9/11 Tribute.”
Newspaper of the Year awards went to, in Daily, Class A, Detroit News; Class B, Traverse City Record Eagle; Class C, Holland Sentinel; Class D, Manistee News-Advocate; and in Weekly, Class A, Huron County View; Class B, Leelanau Enterprise; Class C, Grosse Pointe News; Class D, Newberry News.