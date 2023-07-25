EAST TAWAS – Trophy winners for the 16th annual Tawas Bay Summerfest Car Show have been named.
The Car Show was held Sunday, July 16 in downtown East Tawas. The following is the listing of the trophy winners:
• 1900-1948 Original Restored
1st place – Brian Whitford, 1947 Diamond Truck
2nd place – Irvin Thume, 1948 Chrysler Windsor
• 1949-1959 Original Restored
1st place – Michael Baker, 1953 Buick Roadmaster Estate
2nd place – Terry Biglin, 1954 Ford Crestline
• 1960-1969 Original Restored
1st place – Gerald Adams, 1961 Studebaker Hawk
2nd place – Penny Whitford, 1967 Oldsmobile Cutlass
• 1970 -1979 Original Restored
1st place– David Sisson, 19710 Pontiac GTO
2nd place – Jay Jezowski, 1977 Pontiac TransAm
• 1980-2023 Original Restored
1st place – Bryan Richmond, 2010 Dodge Challenger
2nd place – Jim Yahr, 1986 Impala SS
• 1900-1959 Original Restored Truck/Van
1st place – Tom Kammer, 1956 Ford F-100
2nd place – CJ Wise, 1947 Ford Pickup
• 1960-2022 Original Restored Truck Van
1st place – John Phillips, 1972 Chevrolet C-20 Pickup
2nd place – Dave Martin, 1962 Chevy Corvair Van
• 1930-1949 Street Stock
1st place – Ron Rottman, 1946 Ford Super Deluxe
2nd place – Rick and Sue Eller, 1947 Oldsmobile Sedan
• 1950-1969 Street Stock
1st place – Jim Candler, 1969 AMC AMX
2nd place – Mike Armstrong, 1968 Camero RS
• 1970-1989 Street Stock
1st place – Kathy Vandermeer, 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle
2nd place – Keith McCardle, 1987 Chevrolet Camaro
• 1900-1948 Street Rod
1st place – Arthur Hutchings, 1932 Ford Coupe
2nd place – Barb and John Oliver, 1940 Ford Coupe
• 1949-1969 Street Machine
1st place – Frank Hicklan, 1968 Shelby Mustang
2nd place – Larry and Ruth Church, 1962 Chevrolet Nova II
• 1970-2022 Street Machine
1st place – Mark Campbell, 1974 Challenger
2nd place – Tim Kelly, 1971 Pontiac Lemans
• 1960-1975 Factory Muscle
1st place – Rodney Bergeron, 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle
2nd place – Charles Wise, 1969 Nova SS
• Original
1st place – Larry Rabe, 1956 Bel Air
2nd place – Gilbert Jackson, 1954 Kaiser Special
• Custom
1st place – Art and Marsha Horn, 1950 Studebaker Champ
2nd place – Rob Walker, 1956 Ford Fairlane
• Truck/Van Modified
1st place – Michael Sloop, 1959 Chevy Apache
2nd place – Lee Nunn Sr., 1946 Ford Pickup
• Pro Street
1st place – David Dillion, 1969 Pontiac GTO
2nd place – Paul Bauman, 1972 Plymouth Cuda
• 1964 -1969 Mustang
1st place – Lynn Sperry, 1967 Ford Mustang
2nd place – Paul Gries, 1969 Ford Mustang Mach I
• 1970-2023 Mustang
1st place – Mike and Annette Pellegrini, 2008 Ford Mustang GT/CS
2nd place – Patricia Phillips, 1994 Mustang
• 1970-2023 Corvette
1st place – Rick Vosburg, 2005 Chevrolet Corvette
2nd place – Diana Christensen, 1982 Chevrolet Corvette
• Convertible
1st place – Gordon McIntosh, 1969 Chevelle SS Convertible
2nd place – Bill Jeffs, 1961 Ford Sunliner
• 4x4
1st place – Dan DeSanto, 1949 Crosby Wagon
2nd place – Matt Jasiushi, 1922 Bronco Badlands
• Rat Rod
1st place – Ken Lienczeiski, 1950 Willys Truck
2nd place – Paul Jochims, 1955 International 500
• Motorcycle
1st place – Sandy McCraken, 2005 Harley 1200 Sportster
2nd place – Rick Vosburgh, 2020 Harley Softtail
• Best of Cruise – Jim Candler, 1969 AMC AMX
• Ladies Choice – Jason Lott, 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Sport Coupe
• Spectators Choice – Rodney Bergeron, 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle
• Veteran’s Trophy – Bill Jeffs, 1961 Ford Sunliner
• Mayor’s Trophy Best of Show – David Dillon, 1969 Pontiac GTO.