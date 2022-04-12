TAWAS CITY – Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) members are expanding the types of services they provide, while simultaneously broadening their varied skill sets.
As noted by Chief Steve Masich, the TCFD has essentially evolved into an all-around, general emergency services department. He mentioned this, along with other updates, during the April 4 Tawas City Council meeting.
In addition to their firefighting duties, a number of individuals on the TCFD are also medical personnel, which Masich says includes the Iosco County EMS supervisor. Three of the department members are involved in law enforcement, as well, “So we’ve got some really good, dedicated people in our building over there,” he told the council.
Masich has said that the TCFD added Medical First Responder (MFR) services to its operations 20 years ago, and those on the department have since received a number of lifesaving awards.
But emergencies aren’t restricted only to dry land, especially in an area teeming with lakes, rivers and ponds. So, most recently, the TCFD has been crossing off items on their checklist in order to begin providing yet another form of support to the community.
Upon receiving unanimous approval from city officials this past August, the department got the ball rolling to bring a new emergency service to their coverage area. Technically labeled, “above water rescue and underwater dive rescue and recovery,” it is commonly referred to as a dive team.
So now, “We’ve got medical personnel, fire personnel, dive personnel,” Masich said of the TCFD roster. “They’re all taking different trainings; matter of fact, there’s a lot of overlap.”
For example, he said there are four firefighters going through MFR training at the moment, two members are halfway through the state fire academy and two cadets are working to become official TCFD personnel – in addition to the 10 firefighters who have been in training as part of the dive team.
Donations and other support began pouring in once word got out about the dive team, and Masich says there has been an extremely positive reaction from citizens, businesses, civic organizations and others. “The community has been incredible.”
He noted that the team’s start-up budget was set at $72,900 and, in the past several months, they were able to raise $36,311 for this year’s budget. To date, they have spent about $48,000, which includes all the necessary training, both basic and advanced certifications and also gave them the opportunity to purchase full scuba dive equipment for 10 firefighters.
As reported, while there will be annual costs associated with the dive team going forward, these expenses to the city will be minimal. The bulk of the finances needed are for such start-up costs as completing training, acquiring certifications and purchasing all of the gear and equipment – much of which has already been covered through donations and the city’s approval of the start-up budget.
“We have spent hundreds of man hours involved in training, I have spent many hours negotiating with our dive equipment supplier and received thousands of dollars in saving discounts for both training and equipment,” Masich wrote to the council, in a letter that was included in the meeting packet.
He also advised that the team has had many meetings with U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) personnel, and has conducted training events and roundtable discussions with the Oscoda Township Fire Department (OTFD) Underwater Rescue & Recovery Team. These three entities will be providing mutual aid for one another as needed.
Until the Tawas City dive team officially begins taking calls, the OTFD is the only department in all of Iosco County which provides these services.
As previously noted, this came as a surprise to some of the council members, especially since many communities in the county are surrounded by water. This weighed into their approval to form a local dive team, as did the fact that it’s a 20-minute drive from the OTFD station to the well-visited Tawas City Shoreline Park.
City Manager Annge Horning has said that this doesn’t include the time it takes for the Oscoda team to get to their fire station. “That’s valuable time when a life is under water.”
It’s also been pointed out that beyond the OTFD, the next closest dive team is that in Alpena, to the north, or in Bay City, to the south.
Water emergencies in the local area have increased over the past several years, as well.
“We cover nearly 13 miles of Lake Huron shoreline,” Masich stated in August. “Our coverage area has experienced way too many water tragedies, including a death just two weeks ago,” he continued, referencing an 8-year-old girl who died in Lake Huron last July, while at Tawas Point State Park in East Tawas.
Following this, Horning said emergency response personnel discussed what could have been done to ensure a quicker recovery for similar calls in the future.
Although emergency crews were on site prior to the arrival of the OTFD Underwater Rescue & Recovery Team, they didn’t have the necessary training or equipment at that time to respond to such an incident. This was cited as one example of the importance of establishing a local dive team. The idea is to shift away from relying solely on the OTFD in these situations, considering the distance between the two municipalities, but to still have them as a mutual aid/backup dive team.
Also factoring into the council’s approval, Masich said that the USCG, which has a station in East Tawas, does not serve as an underwater rescue recovery unit. “We can also provide a quicker service than the [USCG] for emergencies near the shoreline and within at least a couple miles off shore.”
When addressing officials on April 4, he shared that the TCFD dive team has taken this endeavor very seriously, and is grateful for the council’s support. “This whole process has moved forward very smoothly and quickly since your approval back in August 2021.”
With all that being said, he noted that there is one big hurdle to jump. They need to start the process of purchasing a watercraft in order to provide transportation for the emergency personnel and the victims involved, regarding both above and underwater emergencies. “We are researching a couple of options that include either a new or used rescue boat.”
With Horning and the city clerk/treasurer’s assistance, they are completing paperwork to apply for a grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). It will cover 55 percent of the cost for a new boat, plus the necessary equipment and supplies associated with same, for a total cost of $89,575. Therefore, Tawas City’s portion would be about $40,309.
The additional equipment consists of such items as ropes, life jackets, life rings, pull rafts, medical supplies, diver communication headset devices, emergency lights, radios, GPS scanning and more.
While the team intends to also respond to emergencies in inland lakes, rivers and so on, Masich pointed out that the new boat will be able to handle the wave action of Tawas Bay/Lake Huron.
“Once we receive notification on the USDA grant, I will be asking the City Council for approval so we can order everything we’ll need before our waterways become very active during the spring and summer months,” his letter concluded.
The team is looking to acquire an Inmar brand inflatable boat, measuring close to 22 feet long, and Masich said that the manufacturer specializes in rescue boats. This particular watercraft also features a design which makes it easier for rescuers to bring a patient or victim into the vessel.
“And probably aside from the boat, then, you’ve got the majority of your expenditures already made,” noted Councilman Charles Klenow, to which Masich agreed.
During the meeting, the chief also displayed a full set of gear for one diver, which includes quite a bit of items. The TCFD now has 10 complete sets, for the current dive team members.
Masich described each item to the council, such as the wetsuit; weights which slide into an extra compartment in the vest; gloves; boots; diving fins; full face mask; the spare gear each person will have on hand if something fails; the oxygen tank and a smaller reserve tank; the personal buoy which can be filled with one of the air regulators; various hand tools, such as those for navigating through weeds; and the dive computer, which indicates one’s depth, how fast they should be ascending or descending in the water and an array of other information.
He also showed some of the equipment which will be used by the team as a whole, including the AquaEye device. As reported, this is a state-of-the-art, handheld sonar unit that assists in finding missing persons in the water, and which the company says results in quicker victim recovery.
Masich said that those from Dive & Glide, located in Midland and Bay City, also donated an approximately $400 flashlight which contains a camera, as well, for use in searches and/or for evidence purposes. He added that this company helped the dive team when purchasing various equipment, and that they have a large group of instructors. “So they were a big force in our education.”
He informed the council that the basic certification is complete, and the team will start advanced diving exercises in May. This will entail 12 dives, each involving a different specialty course, and will occur in deeper, darker, more murky bodies of water.
Klenow asked if the TCFD is considering dry suits, for ice diving, which Masich said would be coming in the future. He also expressed this goal of eventually having the members trained in ice rescues, when he initially proposed the dive team idea.
Councilman Ed Nagy credited Masich and the TCFD for their dedication to this undertaking, saying he is amazed and appreciative of what they’re doing.