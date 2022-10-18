TAWAS CITY – Following up on a request submitted by Tawas Area High School (TAHS) golf coach Paul Vainer to form a girls’ varsity golf team, the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education voted unanimously to establish a club team in order to “monitor interest, expenses, and long-term sustainability” at its regular meeting held Oct. 10.

According to TAS Superintendent John Klinger, the level of support for the club will be reviewed periodically to determine whether or not a formal varsity program will be developed.

