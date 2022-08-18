SHIFTING THE STATS

SHIFTING THE STATS – Although data from the National Fire Protection Association indicates that females make up roughly eight percent of the country’s firefighter population, the ratio is much different when it comes to the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD). Chief Bill Deckett notes that with six of the 27 firefighters being women, this currently puts the department at 22 percent. Four of these individuals also serve as Medical First Responders, and two are employed at the local hospital as emergency department technicians. They are, pictured above from left, Angela Piechowski, Sarah Barnett, Mariah Haire, Staci Moe, Kylie Moe and Pam Walt.

EAST TAWAS – With close to 25% of its roster comprised of women, the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) exceeds the national average for the percentage of female firefighters.

According to the most recent available data from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), females account for roughly 8% of the overall firefighter population in the United States. Further, less than 5% of career firefighters across the country are women.

