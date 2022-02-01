CADILLAC – This winter, fire personnel on the Huron-Manistee National Forests will be engaged in prescribed under burning and pile burning treatment of forest vegetation.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, in order to meet future challenges in the most effective way possible, the Forest Service will continue to use prescribed burning as a tool in its mission to reduce the build-up of hazardous fuels, restore forest ecosystems, and improve the resiliency and safety of communities within the wildland urban interface.
All prescribed fire projects will be conducted in accordance with an approved burn plan, according to a press release for the Forest Service. Burn plans describe the specific conditions under which burns must be conducted including the weather, number of personnel, and opportunities to minimize smoke impacts. Some of its planned projects include burning piles of stacked materials and low to moderate intensity understory burns of vegetation on the forest floor.
The main goals of these projects are to reduce the severity of future wildfires and provide added protection for communities in the wildland urban interface. In addition, the burns will promote a diverse and more resilient forest and improve habitat for wildlife. The actual dates of ignition will depend on local weather and fuel conditions. Visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7928/ for more information on its winter operations.
Visitors are asked to avoid areas where prescribed burns are being conducted. Some spur roads near the burn areas may be inaccessible during operations. As a result of the burns, some residents and visitors may see or smell smoke. They may also witness glowing from the fires at night. The fires will be carefully monitored. Local authorities will be notified prior to burn days and kept informed throughout burning operations.