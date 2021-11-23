EAST TAWAS – Planning is underway for the annual Perchville USA winter festival, and the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) is seeking nominations for its 2022 Perchville King and Queen.
TACC Office Manager Samantha Duvall says that, for the past 71 years, two local citizens have been chosen to serve as Perchville Royalty for the festival’s weekend activities – which, this coming year, have been set for Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 3-6. Crowning of the 2022 Royalty will be held at the Perchville Coronation Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 29.
“Nominations are now being accepted for men and women who should be recognized as event royalty due to their generosity in community spirit as shown through outstanding volunteerism, leadership and support to the Tawases,” Duvall explains.
To nominate the next Perchville King and Queen, visit tawas.com, call 362-8643 or stop into the TACC office at 228 Newman St. in East Tawas. Nominations will be accepted until Monday, Jan. 10.
Once again, those from the chamber will also be working in cooperation with Tawas Area Middle School to select a Junior King and Junior Queen to preside over the Family Tent during Perchville. The fifth through seventh grade students will be nominated by their peers, and the royal representatives will be selected based on their outstanding character, academic achievement, community service and/or leadership.
Many volunteer opportunities are also available for those looking to help out during the winter festivities. For more details, call or stop by the TACC office.
Additional Perchville information, including a schedule of the 2022 activities, will appear in this publication as the event draws closer.