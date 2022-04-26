OSCODA — Families had fun at the Oscoda Area Schools Saturday, April 23.
The event was the Iosco County Family Fun Fair.
There were many games, prizes and presentations all hosted by various organizations through the county. Many performed essential services for the community in one way or another.
One such service was the Alcona Health Center(AHC).
They held a booth in the middle of the presentation room in the gym.
Suzy Stopa of the AHC came all the way from Alpena to stop by and promote good oral hygiene.
“If you don’t brush your teeth, you don’t get to keep your teeth,” she said.
“If kids learn good brushing habits young, they typically keep them in their old age. It also means they have less dental anxiety when they’re older.”
So starting kids young on oral hygiene is critical.
Similar health-oriented programs showed up to the fair, some, like the Ausable Valley Mental Health Authority and the Iosco County Child Protection Council also showed to instruct parents on healthy ways parents can interact with their child and get access to resources if they need additional help.
Outside, Officer Danny Gallahar of the Oscoda Police Department held games to hand out prizes like key chains and rubber balls to talk with kids and get them to stay safe.
Others, like the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network were there for more community oriented health and safety.
Their organization is dedicated to the documentation and clean up of PFAS contamination sites in and around the Oscoda area.
Other lighter topics covered were from organizations such as the Audubon Society. They had a presentation table to get kids into birding and outdoors activities.
Various religious organizations such as the Grace Community Church showed up with various fun games and crafts for the kids.
In total, the Iosco County Family Fun Fair was too big to take in all at once and all organizations mentioned weren’t the only ones who showed up.
Doctor Jim Kent of the Oscoda Rotary said it was a “really good day.”
The Family Fun Fair this year had more presenters and people than any other year.
He said he wanted to thank the generous sponsors who made lunch available to everybody.
He was also thankful the day was nice enough for outdoor activities like shooting rockets.
“There’s the satisfaction of seeing the community work together rather than tearing each other apart,” he said. “There’s also the deeper satisfaction of seeing all the nice services available to them. It puts a very good face on our community.”