TALENTED TEAM

Mother-daughter crafting duo Arcadia, left, and Cassie Reyes, of Tawas City, brought their exclusive collection of hand-poured resin products to the Hale Winterfest Arts and Crafts Show. This included coasters, key chains, cutting boards, serving trays and magnets 

representing the Tawas Braves, Oscoda Owls and Hale Eagles. Named “Finny Business” in honor of their dog, Finn, the Reyes’ personally create each item, and those containing sands from our state’s beaches, or such Michigan rocks as Petoskey stones, are all collected by Cassie and Arcadia. There are some humorous items in the mix, as well, including the “Adulting Award” magnets, with phrases that give praise for such common tasks as folding the laundry or making a doctor’s appointment. Cassie shared that she and her daughter have learned a lot about this art over the past year, and added that the fun they have while crafting has also proven to be a great bonding experience.

HALE – With 21 entries into the Cutest Baby Contest, 20 vendors on hand to sell their specialty goods and 19 participants in the Chili Cook-Off, Hale Winterfest 2022 had the greatest turnout to date in each of these categories.

Sponsored by the Hale Area Association (HAA), the 13th annual event was held this past Saturday, with the Plainfield Township Resource Center serving as the festival headquarters.

Along with record-breaking participation in the activities noted above, there was also a decent sized crowd of event goers. HAA Treasurer Kathy Brewington and President Paul Grabstanowicz each remarked that the sunshine on Jan. 15 likely helped to draw in the large number of attendees, as well.

“The camaraderie has been great,” Brewington added.

While the sun was indeed shining and the snowfall – both the night prior and the day of the event – did enhance the setting for Winterfest, Mother Nature wasn’t as accommodating when it came to the brisk temperatures.

But despite the cancellation of the moonlight walk which was planned (weather permitting) on the Loon Lake Bike Path, due to temperatures continuing to dip down as the night went on, there was still plenty of fun on hand.

And aside from visitors being outdoors just briefly, as they moved from one chili tasting location to another, they were able to enjoy the entirety of Winterfest in the warmth of heated buildings.

YEAR-ROUND DÉCOR

Those from Page’s Wreaths & Home Decor ensured that their space in the Plainfield Township Resource Center was stocked with colorful creations, during the Arts and Crafts Show at Hale Winterfest. Of course there were some Christmas wreaths for sale, but the booth also featured ones for Valentine’s Day, Easter and other themes and holidays, proving that adorning one’s home with a beautiful wreath doesn’t have to be reserved for only the month of December.

This included the resource center, where the annual arts and crafts show was hosted. Here, patrons could peruse the booths for one-of-a-kind items, with each vendor offering up something distinct from the others. This entailed everything from Scentsy products, jewelry, blankets, hats and cross-stitch and knitted items, to artwork, tote bags, wreaths, home decorations and edible goods.

WINTER WARM-UP

Offering a cute and creative way to warm up on these cold winter nights is the owner of Grace’s Cocoa Bombs, pictured here with her display at the Winterfest Arts and Crafts Show. The beautifully presented sweet spheres come in such flavors as cookies and cream, French vanilla, strawberry and white chocolate. All one has to do is drop it in a mug and pour in hot milk or water. As the tempered chocolate exterior melts, the cocoa – sometimes accompanied by marshmallows – is released into the cup.

Unlike the mass-produced merchandise in some large stores, these area artisans specialize in the unique finds which can’t be purchased elsewhere. Most of them can create customized pieces at the request of shoppers, as well.

The Plainfield Township Resource Center was also where Winterfest attendees could pick up their ballots for the Chili Cook-Off and their voting tickets for the Cutest Baby Contest.

TASTE TESTERS

Getting in on the Hale Winterfest Chili Cook-Off this past Saturday, were Sara and Phil Griffin. They are seen here trying the venison chili at American Legion Post 422 of Hale, in this photo shared by Auxiliary representative Marlene Polishak. 

As guests made their way to the participating local businesses to taste test the chili, those stores were also where they could cast their votes for the cutest baby.

A display board with all 21 photos was situated at the event headquarters, and each one had a corresponding number and a venue listed. For example, if someone wanted to use their voting tickets for Baby No. 14, they would do so at the Hale Senior Center.

This is where the most tickets were dropped off, as voters determined that “Baby No. 14” – Elizabeth Wilson, 11 months – was the first place finisher, and also the recipient of the $100 contest prize.

Brewington said that Wilson is the daughter of Bryan and Emily Wilson, and that the family resides in Traverse City. She was entered into the contest by her grandmother, Carole Wilson.

Recognition was also given to the Chili Cook-Off contributors, which consisted this year of Happy Acres Real Estate, Hale Area Citizens Patrol, Alward’s Market (beef or chicken chili), The Victorian Café, Kathy Jane’s Unique Boutique, Roger’s Family Foods, The Hale Flower Shop, Hale Senior Center, Big Bob’s Restaurant, Plainfield Township Fire Department, Hale Hardware, Bernard Building Center, Dad’s Place, Adapt Physical Therapy, Grammies Ice Cream & More, American Legion Post 422 of Hale (chicken or venison chili) and Scofield Real Estate.

Once the votes were tallied, Brewington reported that the first place winner of the 2022 Chili Cook-Off was Bernard Building Center, with Scofield Real Estate coming in second and Alward’s Market (chicken) in third.

According to Grabstanowicz, a certificate will be awarded to the building center, which will now also hold the title of reigning chili champion for the year.

Capping off the annual affair were the co-ed Hale Alumni Basketball Games, organized by Doug Bernard and Laura Parkinson.

GRADS GIVE BACK

Proceeds raised from the gate fees, 50/50 raffle and the concessions which were sold at the Hale Alumni Basketball Games, will all be used to benefit the Hale Eagle Sports Boosters. Players are photographed here along with other fellow former students and staff, during the first of two games on Jan. 15.

Held in the gymnasium of the high school, the evening entertainment featured Hale Area Schools (HAS) alumni and past/present staff battling it out on the court in a friendly – and oftentimes funny – competition.

The first event, referred to as the “Older Person’s Game,” pitted two teams of HAS grads from the classes of 2010 and earlier against one another, while the second, “Younger Person’s Game,” included those who graduated between 2011-2021.

Vying for bragging rights, the challenges were all in good fun and also supported a good cause. Proceeds from the gate fee, as well as the 50/50 raffle and the concessions which were sold during the games, will be going to the Hale Eagle Sports Boosters.

As recently reported, the fishing tournament which is typically held as part of Hale Winterfest has been postponed, and will instead take place in June during Free Fishing Weekend.

For more information about the HAA and the various events in which they are involved, visit facebook.com/HaleAreaAssn.

