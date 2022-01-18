HALE – With 21 entries into the Cutest Baby Contest, 20 vendors on hand to sell their specialty goods and 19 participants in the Chili Cook-Off, Hale Winterfest 2022 had the greatest turnout to date in each of these categories.
Sponsored by the Hale Area Association (HAA), the 13th annual event was held this past Saturday, with the Plainfield Township Resource Center serving as the festival headquarters.
Along with record-breaking participation in the activities noted above, there was also a decent sized crowd of event goers. HAA Treasurer Kathy Brewington and President Paul Grabstanowicz each remarked that the sunshine on Jan. 15 likely helped to draw in the large number of attendees, as well.
“The camaraderie has been great,” Brewington added.
While the sun was indeed shining and the snowfall – both the night prior and the day of the event – did enhance the setting for Winterfest, Mother Nature wasn’t as accommodating when it came to the brisk temperatures.
But despite the cancellation of the moonlight walk which was planned (weather permitting) on the Loon Lake Bike Path, due to temperatures continuing to dip down as the night went on, there was still plenty of fun on hand.
And aside from visitors being outdoors just briefly, as they moved from one chili tasting location to another, they were able to enjoy the entirety of Winterfest in the warmth of heated buildings.
This included the resource center, where the annual arts and crafts show was hosted. Here, patrons could peruse the booths for one-of-a-kind items, with each vendor offering up something distinct from the others. This entailed everything from Scentsy products, jewelry, blankets, hats and cross-stitch and knitted items, to artwork, tote bags, wreaths, home decorations and edible goods.
Unlike the mass-produced merchandise in some large stores, these area artisans specialize in the unique finds which can’t be purchased elsewhere. Most of them can create customized pieces at the request of shoppers, as well.
The Plainfield Township Resource Center was also where Winterfest attendees could pick up their ballots for the Chili Cook-Off and their voting tickets for the Cutest Baby Contest.
As guests made their way to the participating local businesses to taste test the chili, those stores were also where they could cast their votes for the cutest baby.
A display board with all 21 photos was situated at the event headquarters, and each one had a corresponding number and a venue listed. For example, if someone wanted to use their voting tickets for Baby No. 14, they would do so at the Hale Senior Center.
This is where the most tickets were dropped off, as voters determined that “Baby No. 14” – Elizabeth Wilson, 11 months – was the first place finisher, and also the recipient of the $100 contest prize.
Brewington said that Wilson is the daughter of Bryan and Emily Wilson, and that the family resides in Traverse City. She was entered into the contest by her grandmother, Carole Wilson.
Recognition was also given to the Chili Cook-Off contributors, which consisted this year of Happy Acres Real Estate, Hale Area Citizens Patrol, Alward’s Market (beef or chicken chili), The Victorian Café, Kathy Jane’s Unique Boutique, Roger’s Family Foods, The Hale Flower Shop, Hale Senior Center, Big Bob’s Restaurant, Plainfield Township Fire Department, Hale Hardware, Bernard Building Center, Dad’s Place, Adapt Physical Therapy, Grammies Ice Cream & More, American Legion Post 422 of Hale (chicken or venison chili) and Scofield Real Estate.
Once the votes were tallied, Brewington reported that the first place winner of the 2022 Chili Cook-Off was Bernard Building Center, with Scofield Real Estate coming in second and Alward’s Market (chicken) in third.
According to Grabstanowicz, a certificate will be awarded to the building center, which will now also hold the title of reigning chili champion for the year.
Capping off the annual affair were the co-ed Hale Alumni Basketball Games, organized by Doug Bernard and Laura Parkinson.
Held in the gymnasium of the high school, the evening entertainment featured Hale Area Schools (HAS) alumni and past/present staff battling it out on the court in a friendly – and oftentimes funny – competition.
The first event, referred to as the “Older Person’s Game,” pitted two teams of HAS grads from the classes of 2010 and earlier against one another, while the second, “Younger Person’s Game,” included those who graduated between 2011-2021.
Vying for bragging rights, the challenges were all in good fun and also supported a good cause. Proceeds from the gate fee, as well as the 50/50 raffle and the concessions which were sold during the games, will be going to the Hale Eagle Sports Boosters.
As recently reported, the fishing tournament which is typically held as part of Hale Winterfest has been postponed, and will instead take place in June during Free Fishing Weekend.
For more information about the HAA and the various events in which they are involved, visit facebook.com/HaleAreaAssn.