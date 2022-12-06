EAST TAWAS—The City of East Tawas kept its response to the state regarding ongoing violations at the wastewater treatment plant very brief.

The letter, signed by David Leslie, chair of the Tawas Utility Authority (TUA) was dated Nov. 22 and addressed to Charles Bauer, district supervisor with the Water Division of the Michigan Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Bauer had sent a letter to the City dated Nov. 4 asking for a response by Nov. 28.

