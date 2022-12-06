EAST TAWAS—The City of East Tawas kept its response to the state regarding ongoing violations at the wastewater treatment plant very brief.
The letter, signed by David Leslie, chair of the Tawas Utility Authority (TUA) was dated Nov. 22 and addressed to Charles Bauer, district supervisor with the Water Division of the Michigan Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Bauer had sent a letter to the City dated Nov. 4 asking for a response by Nov. 28.
In response to the need for capital improvements to the facility, Leslie stated that capital improvements are planned over one to five years and will be funded through district funding and/or loans.
As previously reported, Bauer’s letter identified the need for four staff, currently there are three full-time staff employed by the TUA. In response, Leslie stated that “the level of staffing is managed through an operations contract to operate the facility within permit requirements.”
In the letter Leslie stated that the damaged ditch concrete walkways are in the process of being repaired or replaced in 2023.
The letter also addressed the effluent violations. Leslie stated that TUA did not have a phosphorous violation on Sept. 1, 2022. Leslie reports that the fecal violations in April 2022 were due to operator error while cleaning out the disinfectant chambers and that the issue has been remedied.