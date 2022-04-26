EAST TAWAS – An informational meeting on a local food co-op, “Community Hub,” will be held Thursday, April 28, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the American Legion Hall in East Tawas.
According to organizers, Community Hub is a newly formed non-profit organization whose vision is “to create a natural food store to provide, healthy, affordable food with a strong focus on local products and to support local producers.”
“In addition, we hope to be able to provide a commercial “incubator” kitchen to support local businesses that are currently operating under the Michigan Cottage Food Law,” said Nancy Pavelek, the group’s board secretary. “We also want to build community by offering workshops, classes, etc.”
She said Community Hub will serve the Tawas area and surrounding communities “including but not limited to Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac, Oscoda and Alcona counties.” The group is currently in the development and fundraising stage as well as looking for a physical space to get started.
Pavelek said a co-op is a community owned business that offers products or services at or near cost. The members have a voice regarding what is offered and the direction they want the co-op to take.
“Any co-op profits are returned to improve the businesses and enrich the community via community meals, classes, and other forms of outreach,” she said “The ‘Hub’ is also offering a monthly buying club that offers a wide variety of products as well as bulk discounts.”
A soup and salad community meal will be offered at the informational meeting. Door prizes and chance for a free annual membership to the co-op will be also be offered. The meeting is open to all interested persons seeking information on how to become part of this venture.
For more information, email micommunityhub@outlook.com.