TAWAS CITY – With the new year being just around the corner, the Tawas City Council recently approved their meeting schedule for 2023.

Save for a few exceptions due to holidays, the dates and times will generally be status quo, with officials convening on the first and third Monday of each month. The meetings will continue to begin at 7 p.m. in Tawas City Hall, located at 550 W. Lake St. (US-23).

