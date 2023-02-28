TAWAS CITY – An operational millage renewal for Tawas Area Schools (TAS) will soon be up for consideration by local constituents, who may cast their votes during a special election on Tuesday, May 2.

When the Tawas City Council gathered for their Feb. 21 meeting, TAS Superintendent John Klinger was also in attendance to go over the millage request – which he pointed out is not a new or increased tax but, rather, would keep things status quo if approved.

Tags

Trending Food Videos