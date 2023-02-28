TAWAS CITY – An operational millage renewal for Tawas Area Schools (TAS) will soon be up for consideration by local constituents, who may cast their votes during a special election on Tuesday, May 2.
When the Tawas City Council gathered for their Feb. 21 meeting, TAS Superintendent John Klinger was also in attendance to go over the millage request – which he pointed out is not a new or increased tax but, rather, would keep things status quo if approved.
Klinger shared that the TAS District is requesting a 10-year extension, from 2024-2033, to collect taxes assessed on all non-homestead properties.
“If the community is willing to consider that and approve that, it will give us the opportunity to continue to collect and levy the 18 mills on those non-homestead properties; something that we’ve been doing since 1994,” he said.
“It is a very, very crucial part of how we operate and do business at our school district,” Klinger also pointed out.
He reiterated that TAS is not looking to increase or change anything, but is seeking to renew the 18 mills levied on the applicable properties, in order to maintain what has been done for the last 30 years.
The millage does not apply to principal/primary residences or other property exempt by law, but would be assessed on such non-homestead properties within the district as commercial, industrial, vacation homes and rentals.
Klinger advised that these funds give TAS the ability to purchase resources for the classrooms, in the form of technology, software components that go along with the technology, curriculum and supplies; aids in paying utility bills and transportation costs; and also helps fund the staff, who provide a lot of the programs which are offered at the schools.
“So one of the things that the state of Michigan does, is when they set our per-pupil foundation allowance, they automatically assume that we’re levying those 18 mills on non-homesteads,” Klinger told the council. Therefore, prior to moving the money to the local school district, the state takes out the 18 mills that they’re assuming TAS is collecting.
“So without those pieces, it could detriment our financial status greatly and we wouldn’t be able to produce or perform or provide some of the great opportunities that we do there,” he said.
He also supplied the council with a document he prepared, outlining more details about the renewal request, which reads in part that the existing millage will expire with the July 2023 tax levy.
The information goes on to note that should the renewal pass, the district would collect approximately $5,006,140 for the 2022-2023 school year.
It is further stated that the funds received from the millage support roughly 32% of TAS’s annual operating budget to pay for the day-to-day operation of the school district.
For those who aren’t aware, Klinger also explained that one mill equates to $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value. So if a property has a taxable value of $100,000, for example, each mill would generate $100.
He went on to write that if the millage doesn’t pass and the 18 mill non-homestead tax is not levied, TAS wouldn’t receive its full revenue from the per-pupil foundation allowance. The district would lose approximately $5 million annually, as compared to current funding, which would result in significant operational cuts.
Additional questions about the renewal may be directed to Klinger, by calling 989-984-2250.