EAST TAWAS – Develop Iosco (DI) has received a $2,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation which further enables DI to advance its mission which is to promote economic development in Iosco County.

Gloria Brooks, president of the Board of Directors emphasized that the Consumers Energy Foundation has been a strong partner to Develop Iosco during the past two years. It previously funded the Marketing Blueprint community survey in February 2022, which helped DI prioritize its community projects.

