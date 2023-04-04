EAST TAWAS – Develop Iosco (DI) has received a $2,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation which further enables DI to advance its mission which is to promote economic development in Iosco County.
Gloria Brooks, president of the Board of Directors emphasized that the Consumers Energy Foundation has been a strong partner to Develop Iosco during the past two years. It previously funded the Marketing Blueprint community survey in February 2022, which helped DI prioritize its community projects.
She said the $2,000 grant is timely in that DI has recently begun asking governmental organizations, businesses and individuals to financially invest in DI so that they would have the resources to do more for Iosco County residents, namely hire an executive director.
“We look forward to leveraging this grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation to successfully complete our community initiatives in 2023, including countywide tourism, small businesses vendor opportunities through the DI Winter Market, and increased collaboration between residents, county and local leaders, and community organizations,” Brooks said.
“We thrive as a state when every community has the resources that they need to support local businesses, promote opportunity, and invest in their people,” said Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “The Consumers Energy Foundation is proud to provide this grant to help Develop Iosco in their work to further those goals.”