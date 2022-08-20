EAST TAWAS – Blues by the Bay has reached another milestone.
Now in its 20th year, the three-day festival, put on annually by the Tawas Bay Blues Society, is set for Friday through Sunday under the big top at Harbor Park in East Tawas.
Admission to Blues by the Bay is a $35 souvenir button, good for all three days of the festival. Food and drinks are available. While some picnic tables are available on the festival grounds, most people attending the festival bring their own chairs.
"It's another good lineup," said Ken Murphy, Tawas Bay Blues Society president of the 2022 performers. "We're looking forward to this year's festival."
Returning to the Blues stage in Tawas is award-winning Australian singer/songwriter Peter D. Harper. Harper and the Midwest Kind performs at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Harper, raised in Australian but now based in Detroit, creates a heady mix of blues and roots music through his creative use of the harmonica, and the haunting drone of the didgeridoo, an ancient wind instrument native to Australia.
Known in the music world as simply Harper, he possesses a powerful, soulful voice and a deep, almost mystical approach to music that some might say has evolved into its own genre. A rich musical stew of ‘50s rhythm and blues, a ‘60s message of love and unity, and ‘70s funky soul, stirred up with masterful harmonica and the deep, woody, percussive tones of the didgeridoo, served up in a bluesy feast of timeless mystery.
Blues by the Bay begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 with the Brendon Linsley band followed at 8 p.m. with The Jimmys.
Metro Detroit-area musician Brendon Linsley has been billed as a young guitar phenom who has been playing Blues at open jams since 2013. He is one the newest up-and-coming Blues stars in Metro Detroit.
The Jimmys, a blues group from Madison, Wis., are said to be a powerhouse Blues festival band and a fan favorite.
A blues/soul musician from Kansas City, Mo. is this year’s headliner for the 20th annual Blues by the Bay music festival.
Danielle Nicole Band is the main act and will hit the blues stage at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Having music passed down from her parents, Nicole recently received her fifth Blues Music Award – most notably her third for the category of bass instrumentalist.
Other bands performing on Saturday, Aug. 27 include Detroit bluesman Lester Hambone Brown at noon, Nicky T and the Snake Charmers at 2 p.m., and Paul Nelson Band at 6.
Brown, a Flint native, is a Detroit Blues legend; while Detroit’s Nicky T and The Snake Charmers are a stone cold blues band with a contemporary edge; and Nelson is an American modern Grammy award winning blues/rock guitarist, producer, and songwriter.
Rounding out the festival on Sunday, Aug. 28 are Sweet Willie Tea at 1 p.m. and Motor City Josh & The Big 3 at 3 p.m.
Sweet Willie Tea is a one-man Blues band featuring Michigan guitarist Bill Toll; and Motor City Josh is a Detroit veteran blues journeyman.
Organized in 2002, the Tawas Blues by the Bay festival is an all volunteer organization dedicated to the promotion, awareness and preservation of blues music and it’s culture.
For more information, visit, www.bluesbythebaytawas.org.