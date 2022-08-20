HARPER

FESTIVAL BAND – Harper and the Midwest Kind returns to the Blues by the Bay stage Saturday as the 20th annual Blues festival returns this weekend in East Tawas. Pictured above is the band’s front man, Australian-born Peter D. Harper.

 Courtesy photo

EAST TAWAS – Blues by the Bay has reached another milestone.

Now in its 20th year, the three-day festival, put on annually by the Tawas Bay Blues Society, is set for Friday through Sunday under the big top at Harbor Park in East Tawas.

Tags

Trending Food Videos