EAST TAWAS – Similar to the concoctions offered by the vintners and brewers, another exemplary blend – that of fellowship and philanthropy – was also witnessed at the 2022 Tawas Uncork’d Wine, Ale and Food Festival. And just like many of the drinks which were served during the 13th annual event this past Saturday, the festival continues to get better with age, as well.
In addition to the tasty selections sold by several different food vendors, products were available from more than 30 wineries and breweries, which is quite an increase from the eight vintners that took part in the inaugural event.
Both the number of visitors and the variety of vendors have expanded since the festival’s inception, and this surge of attendees getting in on the cheer also brings a boost to the charitable goal which is at the heart of Tawas Uncork’d.
Presented by the nonprofit Friends of the East Tawas Library, the event started out as a fundraiser to help with the construction of a new library. Since this was achieved in 2016, proceeds from subsequent festivals have gone toward such items as furnishing and sustaining the library, supporting literacy in the local area and enhancing the existing programs while also introducing new ones.
With the 2022 Tawas Uncork’d Wine, Ale and Food Festival, event co-chair Ryan Ladley says that funds will go toward the Booked 4 Lunch summer activities and additional bandwidth for programming for the library, including bringing in authors to present their work.
Ladley, co-chair Jasmine Tubbs and committee members Patty Phillips, Aimee Fore, Amy Peterman and Lizzy Brown, worked to provide another successful event. The festivities and fundraising were also made possible by numerous volunteers, and the more than 40 businesses and individuals which sponsored the festival monetarily and/or contributed goods and services.
Tubbs referred to the volunteers, who come back every year and make the whole event fun, as amazing. This includes the Tawas Hockey team, which sets up and then breaks everything down for the festival, as well as those from Accurate Builders, who put up and took down the fence this year.
Uncork’d was once again hosted at East Tawas Harbor Park, where the shade from the large tent and the breeze from Lake Huron helped combat the roughly 90-degree heat. Although the temperature was high, so too were the spirits of attendees, as the drinks and donations kept flowing for the entirety of the six-hour event.
Volunteers note that a line of event goers started forming a good half hour before it even began. The numbers were still being finalized at press time, but Tubbs shared that there were more than 1,100 people who attended Tawas Uncork’d this year.
Among the patrons was a mix of familiar faces from the community, as well as plenty of newcomers. This included first-time festival attendee Jeff Dupuis, Harrison, who was in the area visiting friends. Dupuis followed their suggestion to check out Uncork’d and, while sipping a sample from Amoritas Vineyards, he clearly made the right choice as he enjoyed mingling and sharing some laughs with the vintners.
The breweries and wineries on hand also featured both new and return participants, as did those in the food vendor line-up.
For instance, event goers could choose some of the flavorful fare offered by such festival favorites as Klenow’s Market, Brew Krew and Neiman’s Family Market, or they could opt to get their fill from Charcuterie & Candle Co., which is also destined to become a popular name at the event.
A new business to East Tawas, owner Molly Collier specializes in custom crafted charcuterie boards which are as aesthetically presentable as they are palatable, plus marketplace items including sandwiches and salads, which are made fresh daily, crafted by a certified nutritionist and feature ingredients which are always sourced from local farms first.
Collier was one of the many vendors who nailed the friendly, welcoming and knowledgable trifecta, and another example was seen at the Burgdorf’s Winery table.
Owners Deb and Dave Burgdorf, a microbiologist and agronomist, respectively, were cordial and witty when chatting with guests. Further, by being so well-versed in their field, they could explain to patrons everything from the ideal temperature at which to sip different wines, to what selections can help consumers avoid such nuisances as heartburn.
Headquartered in Haslett, Burgdorf’s Winery was among the long list of participants – many of whom have won multiple awards – to feature their Michigan-made goods at Tawas Uncork’d.
A full list of others from across the Mitten State who showcased their beer, wine and ciders at the 2022 festival, was printed in last week’s edition of this publication.
In addition to some new vendors and visitors, another first in 2022 was a festival slogan. The Uncork’d crew held a contest via their Facebook page, stating that the event has gone too long without a slogan, so they invited everyone to offer up their suggestions.
Kat Barnes was named the contest winner, for which she received two free tickets to the festival, and her submission of “Sippin’ on the Sunrise Side” is now the official slogan of Tawas Uncork’d.
Along with the tasting tickets and souvenir wine glass that were included with admission, attendees of the Aug. 6 event were also to treated to live music by Easy Street Band, comprised of Ted Wasilewski and Katie Nimcheski, who performed loads of classic hits plus some newer songs.
Books were available for children, as well, while the adults could purchase raffle tickets and try their luck at one of three different prizes – first place, $1,000; second place, $500; and third place, a “wagon of cheer,” full of wine and other products from some of the businesses which participated in Uncork’d.
Festival T-shirts, posters and hand-painted wine glasses were for sale, as well, the latter of which were created by Carol Kushion, Colleen Sheffer and Elaine McCormick of the Tawas Bay Art Gallery. To further bolster the fundraising efforts, McCormick also offered up her detailed rendering of the Edmund Fitzgerald, for a silent auction during the event.