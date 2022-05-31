TAWAS CITY – For several years now, this publication has periodically reported on the improvements needed at the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) wastewater treatment plant (WWTP). When Tawas City Council members met on May 16, they took action associated with the issuance of up to $17 million in bonds to finance the upgrades.
The TUA is a joint venture between Tawas City and East Tawas, and officials in each municipality were briefed recently on the bond process at their respective meetings, by Tom Colis of Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC.
As noted in April, the TUA Board recommended a financial advisor and bond counsel for the State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan that will be used for the WWTP work. This was also contingent on each city giving the OK, and both the bond counsel proposal in the amount of $42,500 and the financial advisor proposal totaling $22,400, from PFM Financial Advisors, were supported.
When Colis spoke to Tawas City officials, he explained that the Miller Canfield firm is serving as bond counsel and will prepare all of the legal documents, draft opinions and so on. The structure which has been discussed is that the bonds will qualify for financing through Michigan’s Clean Water SRF. “So instead of selling bonds out to the market, which you might typically do, the state’s actually going to buy the bonds as part of this program.”
Colis said that the two-pronged process entails the project qualifying through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), and then the Michigan Finance Authority – the state entity which buys the bonds. Their programs have a standard, fixed rate with options for 20 or 30 years. According to Colis, what’s been talked about for the WWTP is 30 years, and the rate is set at 2.125 percent.
“The authority would actually be the issuer of the bonds,” he continued, noting that the TUA will bid the project and construct the improvements. The two communities will then share the debt payment costs, 50/50. Under the statute in which these are authorized, a notice is required once the contract has been approved. Therefore, at the latest meeting of the Tawas City Council, they considered a resolution which authorizes entering into that contract, as well as the publication of the notice in the local newspaper.
There is a right of referendum associated with the notice. Unless a petition requesting an election on the question of the city entering into the contract – signed by no less than 10 percent of its registered electors – is filed within 45 days of the notice being published, then the contract becomes effective, at least from Tawas City’s side. If such petition is filed, the contract cannot become effective without an approving vote of a majority of electors of the city.
The notice reads that Tawas City has approved, by resolution, the execution of a contract with the TUA and the City of East Tawas. Among other items, it provides that the TUA will acquire, construct and install certain improvements to the WWTP. These include improvements, replacements and rehabilitation of the headwork system, primary and secondary clarifiers, oxidation ditches, sludge pumping equipment, anaerobic digesters, SCADA systems, the building HVAC system, standby generator and structural, safety and aesthetic upgrades, together with all necessary appurtenances and attachments thereto to service the cities.
It is further stated that bonds will be issued in the principal amount not to exceed $17 million, to finance the acquisition and construction of the upgrades.
“The same thing has to happen with East Tawas,” Colis advised. “So they’ll submit their own notice, and if no petition is filed within that time period, then the contract is ultimately effective.” It has to be approved by the TUA also, but the authority doesn’t have a notice requirement.
As for repayment, Colis notes that system revenues could be utilized if needed. “So, to the extent that you charge rates, you can use those rates and charges to pay back debt service on the bonds. But you can also use any other legally available monies.”
Under the statute, the contractual obligation to the TUA is a limited tax general obligation. So the municipality is technically pledging its general fund to that, even though it could use any legally available revenues. “And I think the intent’s to use revenues of the system to be able to do that,” Colis pointed out.
“So we set a maximum dollar amount – and this is just the ceiling – a maximum dollar amount of borrowing at $17 million,” he went on, saying that costs are really uncertain, in terms of the bids that may come in. Although the engineer’s estimate and current thought process is that the expenses will be a lesser dollar amount, until the project goes out to bid, “we just don’t know what the dollar amount is. So you set a ceiling.”
Once the bids that are expected in mid-August are received, Colis said the TUA would then need to meet to consider award of the contract. “Obviously, we’re hoping the bids are much lower than that.”
If the communities are comfortable proceeding, via the votes on the authority, the contract then gets awarded, the SRF’s Application Part III is submitted to the state and the final dollar amount gets approved.
“So the state is the one that actually determines the final dollar amount,” Colis said, adding that if the TUA or each local unit is not comfortable with the work as bid, they can stop the project at that time – especially if it’s more than $17 million and they don’t have the authority to go on to issue bonds at a higher amount.
He said he thinks that August will be a key time frame to figure out exactly what the costs are, since that’s when the bids will come in. It’s also when further action will be taken by the TUA Board to determine whether they want to proceed, based on those bids and what the costs would look like for each city going forward.
As for the 30-year refinancing at 2.125 percent, Colis said this is about half the rate of what it would be to sell bonds out to the market, as interest rates have been rising significantly.
If things go accordingly, he said the state will give its final order of approval on Aug. 29, and the closing date for the bond financing would be Sept. 20. “So that’s when funds can actually start to be drawn to start constructing the project.”
Tawas City Manager Annge Horning shared that the TUA is developing the bid documents with alternates included so that if the project does come in rather high, they can look at different areas to cut back – for example, work which may not be as big of a priority as some of the other upgrades that are needed.
She asked Colis to talk about the risks, financially, if this is not pursued right now and is instead delayed by a year or two.
He answered that the state sets the interest rate through their program annually. “And it’s based on the state’s fiscal year [FY]. So, this financing is actually in the last possible quarter of the ‘21-’22 state [FY].”
Keeping in mind that the bond financing for the WWTP is expected to close on Sept. 20, he noted that the state starts a new FY on Oct. 1. As such, they will also set new interest rates starting from next year’s program, which will most likely be higher. But he thinks that the entities would have had to submitted a project plan already, to be in that year’s FY. “So you’re likely talking two fiscal years down the road, as to getting back in the state program.”
With the TUA already in this round, Colis said he’s not sure how flexible the state would be with perhaps kicking the project over to the next year. “They rank projects based on a scoring system. So it depends on how high you score.”
He says that a lot of the federal money given to the state goes through the clean water/drinking water program. “So, instead of coming directly to the local units, it’s going through the states through existing programs.” These two programs have been around for a long time but the number of communities applying is probably doubling and even quadrupling, again, because this tends to be lower than market interest rates.
Ultimately, the thought is that if they don’t proceed now, they will likely pay a higher interest rate because these are reset annually. Plus, the timing of when the TUA can get back into the program will be a challenge, if they are able to in the next FY, “because you’re already the last possible quarter of this year,” Colis said.
He explained that the firm has dealt with projects that were second quarter financing, and scheduled to go in January. When bids came in and were not satisfactory, the projects were re-bid and simply moved to a different quarter in the same FY. The state didn’t mind, since it was all within the same FY; but it’s when applicants cross FYs that they have to start from scratch.
Councilman and TUA Board Member Mike Russo elaborated, referencing the estimated $11 million in WWTP upgrades. The authority entertained the thought of going for a bond that was maybe only a few notches above that, say, $13-$14 million. The concern, though – as Colis alluded to – was if they miss the boat and the bids come in substantially higher than that, meaning they’re essentially out of the program and have to start the process all over again.
Russo also mentioned the alternate bid items Horning noted, saying, “that’s absolutely in there.” But if the bid amount comes in high enough, he doesn’t know that there’s enough opportunity to cut out what little fat is in that, in order to make the gate. “So it’s a concern we had and we certainly, as the TUA, didn’t go into this lightly at a $17 million price tag, trust me.”
Colis said he wanted to highlight that this does qualify for principal forgiveness; 15 percent of the project cost. So if the work did, in fact, total $17 million, they would borrow 15 percent less than that. “Because there’s principal forgiveness, the way it goes, we actually issue $17 million. And then once it’s issued, they forgive the 15 percent of that.” The first dollars drawn, then, wouldn’t have to be repaid until they reach that 15 percent dollar amount, and then they draw what’s left.
Unlike many traditional bonds where once an entity closes, all the money comes in and sits in their construction fund and they pay vendors as they go, the state program is a draw program. “So you basically incur the cost, you submit monthly invoices, they approve them and send them, and then you pay your vendors,” Colis advised. The benefit is they’re not paying interest to the state on the full dollar amount from day one. “You only pay interest to them on what you’ve drawn.”
There’s also a contingency built into every financing that goes through the state. “If you don’t use your contingency, you’d never draw it,” he said. “And so at the end of your construction project, when you’re done paying your vendors, if it’s less than what you thought, you never draw that money and you never pay it back.”
For example, if the dollar amount was $13.5 million but the TUA drew $13 million, the state would give a new repayment schedule based on the $13 million and interest paid off of that.
The bonds can be called early, too, Colis said. “So they can be redeemed, to the extent there’s a desire to do so.”
Additionally, there is no pre-payment penalty, but the state has to agree with it. According to Colis, the state is getting a lot of federal money but sometimes they’ll issue their own debt to fund these programs. So there’s a component of it that may be associated with their own debt and they just want to make sure that if the TUA does something to the underlying obligation, they don’t need to do something to theirs. “That’s why there’s that approval process that’s required there.”
But the state typically likes to work with the local communities, he said, and make sure that if the units want to do something, the state will help them with it.
Councilman Dave Lesinski pointed out that if things did come in on the high end, at $17 million, the actual cost would be about $14,450,000, with the principal forgiveness.
He said that in past discussions with the engineers, they were very concerned with the pricing of the parts and whether these can even be acquired, if the project were pushed back a couple years. There were also worries over what will happen if they can’t get the parts and the TUA starts incurring fines.
As reported, time is of the essence with the WWTP upgrades, which go beyond the scope of a want and are now a need. For instance, EGLE has previously issued notices to the TUA for various violations, such as occurrences of total suspended solids and fecal coliform exceedances, as well as monitoring violations. (The TUA has since hired a new company, which started last April, to perform operations and maintenance at the WWTP in East Tawas).
“Based on the information gathered during site inspections, the permit exceedances identified in Discharge Monitoring Reports, and the lack of significant treatment system improvements or upgrades, it is clear that the TUA has failed to provide consistent wastewater treatment and environmental compliance,” stated EGLE Environmental Quality Analyst Matthew Siler, in March 2021.
With the TUA working on its capital improvement plan (CIP) and also towards implementing the WWTP projects, this bought some time and EGLE held off on those violations. However, as stated in a council meeting last spring, the state has made it clear that they will begin enforcement.
“They’re not going to take a, ‘we’re working on it’ excuse any longer,” Horning said at the time.
This was ahead of the project plan public hearing which was held last May, to receive comments on the proposed upgrades.
“I just hope everybody understands that if we don’t act on this, we’re costing the taxpayers money in fines,” Lesinski also said at the same meeting. “And to me, that’s a waste of money. You’re asking for trouble to sit out and not move forward with this.”
He maintained this stance at the latest council meeting, and acknowledged that there’s no big, sunny picture to any of this.
Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray agreed, saying that if they keep kicking the can down the road, there will be issues sooner rather than later.
Lesinski also noted that there are no “extras” involved in the price tag. The estimates are for work that is needed, and “there’s no bells and whistles anywhere.”
Mayor Ken Cook said that hopefully they can get this project going, without incurring further costs, and also proceed with the program at hand to avoid the higher interest rates of another loan down the road.
Horning said that another risk if they submit a project plan again to the state, for funding in a different FY, is there’s no certainty they would even get the funding that they’ve already been awarded.
In the current year they submitted, she believes it ranked at 37 out of 50 projects, which is not high, even considering all that has to be done at the plant. “So as others come up, there’s no guarantee that we’re going to get that money.”
But they are locked in with what has already been awarded, which she said is a good thing.
As has also been reported, the TUA applied for a federal grant for the WWTP work, at the full 20-year CIP project amount of roughly $11 million, with the hope that even a portion will be awarded to help offset what they’ll need to finance through the SRF.
Further, given that the improvements have been a long time coming, Tawas City took a proactive approach and has been increasing sewer rates annually in preparation, since 2016. This way, users can be eased into the rate changes resulting from the SRF, as opposed to facing a larger hike right up front. Additionally, the preliminary increases discussed did not include the potential for a reduced project, principal forgiveness or other funding sources which may lessen the rate impacts.
The approximate $98,000 the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act has been dedicated toward expenses at the TUA, as well.
McMurray’s motion to adopt the resolution which authorizes the signing of the SRF contract, as well as publication of the notice, passed in a 7-0 vote of the council.