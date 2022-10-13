EAST TAWAS — The grounds surrounding the Tawas Point Lighthouse were abuzz with spooky costumes and fun activities for those enjoying the weather and fall colors.
The Fall Harvest Festival is an annual festival put on at many lighthouses around Michigan and Tawas Point Lighthouses happened this weekend on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8.
Take it from Chris Zimmel, Secretary for Tawas Point Friends of the Lighthouse (FOTL).
"It's just a nice autumn day for people to be out and about," she said.
Throughout the lighthouse grounds, kids dressed up in their Halloween costumes and participated in small games to win candy and prizes. Ava Kuehls completed a rope game where you navigate a ball through a maze in record time.
"You go really fast," she said.
Each game had some technique to it. One game involved lifting a board at a strategic time to get a ball to fall in a bucket. Many kids struggled at it, but those lucky few who figured out the timing left with a handful of smarties and bragging rights.
Two friends enjoying the scenery and taking pictures of everything were Robert Renteria and Yolanda Villareal of Saginaw.
"We came out to see the fall colors," said Villarreal.
"Yeah, we wanted to get some fresh air and see the water," said Renteria.
"Yeah, we're thinking about taking a dip later," joked Villareal.
The two are friends who grew up together and went to the same school.
Dogs and kids were encouraged to dress in their costumes.
One astronaut dog, Bella kept posing for snaps because "that dog is so stinkin' cute!" said Terri Boudreau of Tawas.
Zimmel says the lighthouse is the reason the state of Michigan is where it is today. It was central to the economy. Today, lighthouses provide a historic and communal role for Michiganders.
"Just look at the lumber industry and how they had to navigate the lumber by the sea. The lighthouse provided a guiding light for so many people. Even now, they're such a big part of our history."
FOTL hosts events for the lighthouse year round. For more information on those events and to learn more about the lighthouse, visit tawaslighthousefriends.com.