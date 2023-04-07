TAWAS CITY – Two counties, three generations, four facilities, 75 years of business and 150-plus employees – these are the numbers credited to Bopp-Busch Manufacturing Company (Mfg. Co.), which is celebrating its diamond anniversary in 2023.

Meeting the needs of customers from beginning to end, its partner supplier services include product engineering, tool and die making, stamping, welding, E-coat Paint and general assembly.

