OSCODA – Kalitta Air officials last week have ordered the company’s more than 1,000 Oscoda employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine or be terminated from their job, citing President Joseph Biden’s recent Executive Order 14042 mandating government contractors with more than 100 employees fully vaccinate their staff.
Employees at the company’s Ypsilanti location have been mandated to get the vaccine as well, bringing the total required to get the shot at about 2,400, according to company officials.
Employees must have either both shots of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer vaccine does by Nov. 24, according to company edict, or two doses of the Moderna vaccine, that has been given emergency use authorization by the FDA. Employees opting for the single-dose Johnson and Johnson shot, also approved for emergency use by the FDA, must also get the shot by Nov. 24 so they are fully vaccinated by Dec. 8. Those who take the vaccine are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer and Moderna, and two weeks after their single dose of Johnson and Johnson.
Although no employees of the company would go on record for this story, many employees of Kalitta Air have said publicly, and through public social media that they would not voluntarily take the vaccination and would leave their positions. A protest of the company has been slated for Oct. 21 from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main entrance of Kalitta Air to publicly protest the company’s mandate.
In an effort to get employees to comply with the vaccine mandate, company founder and owner Conrad Kalitta issued a letter on Oct. 15 to employees pledging to give all employees who have received a vaccine already, or get one within the specified time, a $1,000 bonus. Previously a cash bonus was given to employees months ago when the vaccine originally became available, meaning some employees would be getting a second cash bonus for already getting inoculated.
“I was presented with a choice presented under Executive Order 14042, issued by President Biden, to comply or to lose all current and future Federal contracts,” said Conrad Kalitta in the letter. “If I elect not to comply, Kalitta Air will be prevented from doing business with companies such as; Boeing, General Electric, Pratt & Whitney, Kalitta Charters II, Omni, Western Global, Fed Ex, UPS, DoD, FEMA, DoS, and others. In addition; foreign countries, hotels, restaurants, and other airlines, are now beginning to require proof of vaccination.”
Officials estimate as much as 35 percent of the company’s business is tied up in government contracts.
In his letter, Conrad Kalitta said he consulted with legal firms who specialize in federal contracts, Washington D.C. lobbyists, and White House officials, to no avail.
“I have been forced to recognize that we must comply, or jeopardize the survival of the company,” he said. “I understand the difficult decision that many of you are currently facing in complying with the new vaccination requirements. Those of you who know me, know that I did not come to this decision lightly, and held out as long as possible. However, our government contracts require that all my employees are to be vaccinated.”
He ended the letter by offering the $1,000 incentive, which is available to employees by submitting their vaccination cards (which are issued when the shot is administered by medical personnel) to the human resources department for payment in upcoming wages in November and December.
If every employee opted for the bonus, this would mean the company would be paying $2.4 million to get their employees inoculated.
Kalitta Air Chief Operating Officer Pete Sanderlin said he is unsure how many current employees are fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus – although that record is kept with the personnel department, which recorded vaccination cards for the first bonus – and said that employees will get a chance to get a vaccination at the company with an upcoming clinic.
“We are going to do the same thing as the prior times, we are going to have the clinics take place on site, in the hangars and we will allow people to remain punched in and on the time clock, and we pay them for the time that they get vaccinated. We also have alerted their managers that should they have any kind of reaction to the vaccine – a reaction it usually lasts about 24 hours – we will not take any sick or vacation time away from them, we just keep them paid if they have a reaction.”
One clinic was scheduled for employees on Tuesday, Oct. 19, by Alcona Health Center in one of the company’s hangars. Officials said that the employees could opt to get their vaccine dose at work, from a local pharmacy or doctor, however they choose. In another letter sent to employees, officials said they will cross reference the vaccination cards with the local health department, and cited that the misrepresentation of a vaccination card with the Centers for Disease Control government seal is a felony punishable by fines and prison time up to five years.
Sanderlin said there were provisions for individuals who may not want to get the vaccine, such as those claiming religious or medical exemptions to not getting the vaccine. He said they would be looked at on a case-by-case basis, and those that are legitimate would be put on unpaid leave. He said those who did not comply with the vaccine, would be terminated from the company, or as a contractor, outright.
According to Sanderlin, most major air carriers in the United States have complied with the order, and Kalitta Air is one of the last to do so. He said whereas there are other executive orders requiring large companies to have vaccine mandates, mostly for companies with 100 or more employees, because Kalitta Air is a government contractor.
When asked if the vaccine mandate could wipe out the workforce and keep the company from not working, Sanderlin said that would not happen.
“We have enough vaccinated personal to continue to operate with certain limitations which you’ll see on a day to day basis,” he said, adding they could get more outside labor from contractors.
“STS and the other labor suppliers all have the same mandate that we do, and their personnel will have to be vaccinated to work as well as any other aviation company,” he said. “And we have about five different ones that we get labor from. That is their business, to supply labor, so I am sure they would be able to supply labor to us.”
Sanderlin agreed with Connie Kalitta in saying the company was the last holdout in the industry to comply with the mandate.
“We were kind of the last holdout,” he said. “We were looking cautiously; it wasn’t something that we were going to unilaterally mandate, but now that the executive order has been drafted we are going to comply.”
Likewise he said the company has talked to employees to explain the reasoning behind having to comply with the Executive Order.
“They are well aware that they re doing this as a government mandate,” he said. “It’s not something that Kalitta Air has developed. What we are doing is a government mandate; this was not [originally] mandated by Kalitta Air. We have respect for the employees’ feelings for the vaccination, but we are not able to continue as federal contractors unless we comply with this order.”
Sanderlin said throughout the pandemic the company has worked to keep employees safe and healthy, including spending millions of dollars on personal protection and cleaning equipment for employees in an effort to mitigate COVID’s spread at the company.
“And it’s not just operating in the US,” he said, adding that many different countries in the United States are much more restrictive with COVID mandates, and are areas where Kalitta Air must work.
“The upshot is we want employees to be healthy and safe, and we have spent a lot,” said Sanderlin.