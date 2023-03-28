WHITTEMORE – Local leaders who comprise the Iosco-Arenac-Alcona-Ogema Childcare Coalition gathered at the Whittemore Chamber Hall on Thursday, March 16 to discuss plans for the $150,000 Childcare Planning grant received from the Michigan Department of Education Early Childhood Investment Corporation.

The grant, funded through the American Rescue Plan, runs for 18 months from Jan. 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

Tags