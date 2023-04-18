TAWAS CITY – The Tawas City Council is asking the state to reconsider a portion of House Bill (HB) No. 5054.
Among other business when they met on April 3, the council adopted a resolution and authorized Mayor Brian McMurray to sign two letters – one to be sent to State Representative Mike Hoadley and the other to State Senator Michele Hoitenga – regarding this request.
Tawas City is asking that funding be included in the 2023 budget, for communities which have been following the pension best practices established by the state of Michigan.
“In 2022 there was proposed funding through an appropriations bill, HB 5054, to provide financial assistance to local governments for pension liabilities – $750 million allocated for those who were less than 60% funded, and $250 million allocated for those who were more than 60% funded,” stated Tawas City Manager Annge Horning.
She noted that the bill was approved with this funding with bipartisan support; however, the $250 million appropriation for those who were funded more than 60%, was eventually removed and not funded.
Horning gave a reminder that when the Tawas Police Authority (TPA) dissolved, the remaining funds in the account were put toward the TPA’s unfunded pension liability. “Prior to this extra payment, the TPA was funded at 53%; after the extra payment, the TPA was funded at 64% which makes us ineligible for financial assistance.”
She explained that the state has determined that everybody needs to be at least 60% funded. Once everything passed the legislature and was signed, that $250 million for those who were already 60% or more funded, was removed.
She wasn’t opposed to the funding for the other entities, as, “they need to take care of those that are less than 60%.” However, in general, the municipalities that are above 60% made a lot of adjustments to get there, such as by cutting benefits and not giving pay increases to employees.
“We lost employees to employers who do still offer these bigger pension programs, and are not fully funded because they haven’t made any changes to them,” Horning said.
“And we’ve suffered too,” she continued, referencing the TPA situation where all the dollars that were left in the bank account were put against the TPA’s pension liability, to try and bring the funding level above 60% so that they were in a good light with the state of Michigan.
Horning reiterated that the city isn’t asking for anything to be changed. “Go ahead and keep that $750 million for those communities,” she said, “but bring back the $250 million for those communities who have already made those tough decisions and those cuts, and give them some of the benefit, as well.”
She provided the council with a sample resolution for consideration of approval – which she said that other municipalities across the state are also being asked to adopt – requesting that the legislature and governor include the $250 million allocation in the state’s 2023 budget.
Along with the council adopting the resolution, Horning also supplied copies of the two letters for McMurray to sign, on behalf of Tawas City.
The resolution reads in part that the city has taken financially difficult steps to stabilize its pension program for the TPA and get the associated costs and liabilities under control. These steps followed best practices established by the state and kept Tawas City and the TPA operationally viable in the face of enormous financial pressure.
“HB 5054 of 2022 would have divided $250 million between communities that made the tough decisions and followed those best practices,” the document goes on.
It also notes that Tawas City and the TPA, and others like them, are ineligible for $750 million in pension relief allocated by the state last year, despite experiencing the same pension-related financial stresses as those who will receive that relief.
According to the resolution, these stresses have been amplified by market losses in 2022, and a volatile market in 2023.
Further, city officials say that this $250 million would have an immeasurable impact on their ability to address their pension liabilities, maintain employment levels and provide the services their taxpayers depend upon.
They contend that HB 5054 created an equitable balance between those with pensions the House considered substantially underfunded, and those who had followed best practices to achieve a higher funding ratio. While unallocated revenues are available to the state in 2023 to again make this pension assistance equitable by helping those communities struggling with such costs, they are ineligible for the $750 million.
The document reads that Tawas City is asking the Michigan Legislature and the governor’s office to revisit HB 5054; and “Be it further resolved that the Legislature and Governor give bipartisan support to the inclusion of the $250 million in the 2023 State budget to be divided between communities that meet the best practices required in that Bill.”
Many of the items noted in the resolution, were also pointed out in the letters that the council authorized McMurray to send to Hoadley and Hoitenga.
The correspondence additionally give an example that, while a community with a funded ratio of 40% might receive $5 million from the state this year, a community that has sacrificed greatly over the past few years to contribute $5 million of its own dollars to reach a funded ratio of 60%, would receive nothing.
“We are not asking that the applicable HB 5054 language be changed in any way, nor are we asking for funds in addition to the $250 million included in the Bill,” the letters also state, augmenting Horning’s comment.
“Without these dollars, many of us are staring at significant debt retirement payments on top of greatly increased required pension contributions. Others are staring at more cuts to the programs and projects our taxpayers depend upon,” the memos continue. “In short, we are looking at more pain. Bringing this funding back would be a gamechanger for us as we look to keep our pension liabilities under control, our finances stable, and the great places we represent the very best versions of themselves for the many who call them home.”
In separate action at the meeting, the council approved a services agreement between Tawas City and the Iosco County Housing Commission.
As has also been reported in this publication, Horning advised that the Michigan State Housing Development Authority has awarded a $500,000 MI-Hope Grant to Iosco County.
This is to assist county residents with improvements to roofs, storm doors/exterior doors, windows and insulation; modification for modernization/efficiency purposes; replacement of heating (furnaces or boilers)/cooling (full home only)/ventilation systems; water heater upgrades, including on demand retrofitting; functioning and up-to-date exterior security lighting; appliance upgrades to Energy Star rating; and electrical upgrades or replacement – wiring of home (partial or full).
As for the contractual agreement, which was drafted by Iosco County’s attorney, Horning said that this is required in order for the county to be able to extend such services to the residents of Tawas City.
In other topics, Horning noted that on April 1, Steve Masich marked his 20th anniversary as chief of the Tawas City Fire Department.
In response to the milestone, officials shared congratulatory remarks and words of appreciation – which the chief’s wife, Councilwoman Jackie Masich, said that she would pass along.