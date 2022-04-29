EAST TAWAS – An East Tawas couple has already completed extensive interviews, several classes, a weeklong orientation and numerous trainings to begin their lives as full-time missionaries – and there is even more work remaining for the pair.
The process is lengthy and challenging but Trenton Shields, 25, and Hanna Shields, 24, have continued tackling these tasks since being accepted to the largest missions agency in the country.
Most recently, they finished a comprehensive orientation in Pennsylvania – at the Association of Baptists for World Evangelism (ABWE) International headquarters – where the nonprofit missions agency had a jam-packed schedule for the participants. The Shields have also been speaking at different churches to share their testimonies and explain their goals, while seeking support for their upcoming endeavors.
As reported earlier this year, the husband and wife began training to be full-time missionaries and will go on to share God’s word in locations where they feel it is needed most.
They will primarily be stationed in Australia, where Trenton will aid in business management and plotting. The opportunity also exists for him to help start businesses in such locations as New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. He will team with City Bible Forum, as well, which is a ministry that reaches out to the business districts and workers within every major city in Australia.
Hanna’s involvement will include teaching Scripture classes in schools and she has also discussed with ABWE representatives her desire to minister with Focus Group, which resembles a youth group but for college students. “And I really liked that,” she said, referencing her past experience with the program, during a 2019 missions trip in Australia. “So I think they’re going to try to get me working with that, too.”
Additionally, the Shields will find a church to help out with while they’re in Australia.
When sharing an update during the recent interview for this story, Hanna said that she and Trenton will begin their outreach in Sydney. There has also been talk of churches starting in Queensland, and another couple who attended the orientation plans to serve in New Zealand. “So we might go help them at some point. But to start off, we’ll be in Sydney.”
ABWE has a team located there, and the organization requires its missionaries to get their start alongside fellow members. Hanna noted that ministry, especially in a different country, is very hard work. Even with a group it can be challenging, so missionaries need that support around them to uplift them, particularly when they’re first starting out.
Despite the knowledge the couple already has in this field – which includes Hanna earning a bachelor’s degree from Colorado Christian University and Trenton serving as a deacon at House of Faith Ministries in East Tawas – there are still a number of requirements that must be met in order to be a missionary.
When the Shields began pursuing this through ABWE, their first step was to apply. Hanna, who also did ministry work in Brazil in 2018, shared that this process is much different for those wanting to become full-time missionaries, than it is for interns.
Upon applying, an ABWE representative flew from Pennsylvania to meet with the Shields and conduct an in-depth interview, for which the couple prepared months in advance – and each described as rather difficult.
But they made it through and, after then attending a conference, ABWE advised that they wanted the pair to get out in the field immediately. So, they’ve since been chipping away at the prerequisites they must finish before doing so.
Among other steps, this has entailed each of them taking several online courses, as well as traveling to Pennsylvania to attend the ABWE conference in-person. Having a full agenda every day of the event, from March 20-26, “It was an uplifting week, but it was also very stressful,” Hanna said.
When asked what she and Trenton learned during orientation, her answer was, “Everything!” Further studying of Biblical theology, attending on-site classes and undergoing more training are just a few examples. “Finances was a big one,” she added. As she has mentioned before, most missionaries never retire. And with ABWE, when they raise support, the organization makes sure that these individuals have enough to where they can set some aside.
It wasn’t a big shock, then, that the orientation also called for them to fill out a slew of documents as ABWE assisted the couple in setting up a financial account. They helped the Shields determine how much money they’ll need to raise and how to do expense reports, and the mountain of paperwork they submitted dealt with everything from retirement matters to what insurance they want to get.
“So it was a lot, but it was good,” Hanna recalled, saying that the experience gave her a better understanding of things.
The trainees broke off into groups, as well, based on the geographic locations where they will be serving. For example, Hanna said there was a couple who will be working in Australia and eventually New Zealand, and another couple who will be in Japan. “So we worked with them a lot, and we talked about essential things that you’re going to need to know to be able to minister in that kind of setting and in that part of the world.”
For the Shields, specifically, they also had one-on-one time with their executive director, “because obviously, Australia is going to be different than Japan,” Hanna said. “So we went over a lot of that, and in the middle of the week we had our final interview, which was very intimidating.
“But we got in,” she continued, sharing that it was an emotional, exciting moment for the two.
While they do have some of the bigger stressors behind them now, such as the interviews and orientation, steps still remain before they can officially enter the field.
Along with the work they each have to do as part of the individual development plans (IDP) they are drawing up, there is more training to go through and, to accomplish this, the Shields will be returning to Pennsylvania at least three more times in the coming months.
For five days in June, they will attend the Essential Mission Component Course. This will be followed by the Missionary Enrichment Conference and Security Training, which is a six-day event in July. Finally, they will undergo Departure Readiness Training for three days in November.
One of the greatest hurdles they are currently working on, though, is raising support.
As the couple has said in the past, people can misunderstand this type of work. Sure, the pair will encounter some beautiful areas, but this is far from a leisurely getaway. Aside from the countless hours of required training and other education, the travel associated with same is both time-consuming and costly. And this is only the start, given that it’s also expensive to live in Australia.
But the diversity there is unsurpassed, and it will allow them to minister to people from numerous different countries. The Shields feel that God has called them to this, and another reason for their decision lies in the fact that only about three percent of Australia’s population are believers.
While they have successfully completed all of the training thus far, Hanna also points out that missionaries have to work very hard to raise money. For instance, she has put in extra hours and paid for her own plane tickets during past missions trips. So, the Shields have been, and will continue, to visit different churches throughout Michigan – and eventually Ohio – to present their ministry in the hopes of gaining support.
This ties directly into when they can leave and actually start their work in the field, since they cannot do so until they reach 100 percent support. This can be difficult, as it’s hard to reach some of the churches, for one, and other times they are already committed to assisting other missionaries.
“So I’ve had to cross some off,” Hanna said of her list of churches to contact. “But some work out, some don’t; that’s okay.”
The couple remains optimistic, even though it has been challenging to try and raise money while also juggling the multitude of books they have to read and online training they have to complete as part of their IDPs.
Hanna said that they knew it would be tough, and that those from ABWE prayed over her and Trenton before the couple headed home from orientation.
“But it will get easier,” she said, as they move further along in the pre-field process. They’re not at that point yet, since they still have to raise support, but they are staying positive and have relied on the team they have formed with each other.
“It’s a lot of work. I don’t know if I could do it without him, I really don’t,” Hanna said of Trenton. “He’s the one that keeps me grounded.” For example, when Hanna would speak at churches before the two got together, she shared that it was pretty hard for her. “I was not a public speaker at all. With him, though, if we’re up there together, it’s like I don’t have any worry in the entire world. We just have total confidence because we work together and we complete each other. So it’s a big blessing; a huge blessing.”
Hanna said that when she was preparing to go on her first missions trip, she discovered that the process was much harder than she expected. So, with all of this being a new experience for Trenton, she gives her husband a lot of credit. “He’s really passionate about it.”
As reported, the Shields will likely start out on a mid-term basis and will be in Australia for two years, doing on-the-job training. They will return home for a furlough, which will include sharing their testimonies at churches, and then head back out into the field for four years at a time.
If all of the effort that the couple is pouring into this seems taxing, it is – but it’s also a calling. “If I wasn’t called to it, I don’t think I could do it, honestly,” Hanna says.
ABWE has established a giving page, abwe.org/shields, for anyone interested in helping with the fundraising. This can be accessed through the couple’s own website, as well, at siministry.org, which also includes additional details on Hanna and Trenton’s goals, upcoming events and more.